Williams Sonoma (WSM) Shareholder Euclidean Technologies Management Lowered Position; Botty Investors Upped Stake in Altria Group (MO) by $2.85 Million as Market Value Declined

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 26.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The hedge fund held 16,735 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $942,000, down from 22,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $64.15. About 1.34 million shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 16/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN BRANDS DEBUT EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION WITH CELEBRATED RESORT WEAR BRAND LILLY PULITZER; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.12 TO $4.22; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FULL YEAR EPS OF $4.12 – $4.22; 13/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma CEO Laura Alber on working her way to the top and bringing others with her; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises 2018 full-Yr Guidance; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 12/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 07/05/2018 – BottleRock Napa Valley Announces 2018 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage Lineup; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Pottery Barn Comparable Brand Rev Growth 2.7%; 17/05/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS AND PBTEEN DEBUT TWO EXCLUSIVE COLLECTIONS WITH DESIGNER RACHEL ASHWELL AND DAUGHTER, LILY ASHWELL

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1199.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 49,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 53,277 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $47.88. About 9.22M shares traded or 25.26% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich & Berg holds 0.08% or 28,272 shares. Old Point Trust & Finance Svcs N A reported 0.48% stake. Eqis Management holds 7,078 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tower Bridge Advisors invested in 0% or 16,475 shares. Polaris Greystone Grp Limited Co holds 29,126 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Lvm Cap Limited Mi invested in 1.2% or 91,335 shares. Intact Inv Inc accumulated 256,100 shares. Ruggie Capital invested 0.05% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has invested 0.13% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 10,223 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Incorporated owns 88,798 shares. 14,461 are held by Atlantic Union Financial Bank Corp. Mackenzie Corp holds 0.2% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 1.45 million shares. Park National Corp Oh reported 0.06% stake. 208,360 are held by Gw Henssler & Assocs.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. WSM’s profit will be $65.24 million for 19.32 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group Inc has 0% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 5,557 shares. 7.59M are held by Blackrock. Schwartz Invest Counsel Inc stated it has 0.3% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Shelton Mngmt reported 309 shares. Cap Mgmt reported 206,095 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.62% or 85,000 shares. Gsa Llp invested in 13,512 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp holds 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) or 61,885 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 12,800 shares. Swiss Bank has invested 0.01% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). 800 are held by Optimum Investment Advsr. B & T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 611,802 shares. Century invested in 0% or 18,288 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Wheatland Advsr has invested 0.18% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).