Williams Sonoma (WSM) Position Increased by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc; Boston Common Asset Management Stake in Cimarex Energy Co Com (XEC) Raised by $913,215 as Stock Price Declined

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co Com (XEC) by 36.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 13,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 49,664 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, up from 36,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.22% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.11. About 1.47 million shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 6,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 137,246 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72 million, up from 130,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $67.31. About 3.00M shares traded or 78.00% up from the average. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 24/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH OF 5.5%; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees 2Q Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 70c; 15/03/2018 – Consumer Cos Flat After Sears, Williams-Sonoma Earnings — Consumer Roundup; 02/04/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q EPS $1.13; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Comparable Brand Rev Growth 5.5%; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q West Elm Comparable Brand Rev Growth 9%; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.25

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,000 were reported by Credit Agricole S A. Coldstream Cap holds 0.09% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) or 17,445 shares. 337 are owned by Cwm Limited. Franklin Resource Incorporated stated it has 27,846 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 2.60M shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.01% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 160,156 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. 302 are owned by Signaturefd. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Inc Oh holds 132,842 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Hussman Strategic reported 61,500 shares stake. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 308,052 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Co has invested 0.32% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Hanson Doremus Management owns 2,104 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 5,821 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bearish Analysts Discuss Williams-Sonoma’s Strong Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” on March 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Special feeling in retail – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Williams-Sonoma +11% as profit view improves – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “POTTERY BARN PARTNERS WITH WARNER BROS. CONSUMER PRODUCTS TO DEBUT FRIENDS-INSPIRED HOME DÃ‰COR COLLECTION IN CELEBRATION OF SHOW’S 25TH ANNIVERSARY – Business Wire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $759.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4,027 shares to 144,806 shares, valued at $17.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EZU) by 29,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,723 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $9,617 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa has 0.03% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Advisor Ltd owns 4,278 shares. Moreover, Northeast Consultants has 0.06% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 8,250 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 8,919 shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership accumulated 13,028 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 81,266 shares. First Manhattan has 3,825 shares. 23,007 are held by Gulf Intll Bancorp (Uk). 90,299 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. California State Teachers Retirement has 0.02% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 22,108 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab reported 170,427 shares stake. Bb&T Limited Liability Com reported 8,468 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $770.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 10,261 shares to 39,304 shares, valued at $6.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADI) by 18,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,970 shares, and cut its stake in Roche Hldg Ltd Sponsored Adr (RHHBY).

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “FPA Capital Comments on Cimarex Energy – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cimarex Energy: XEC Stands For Excellent Execution Company – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 61% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.