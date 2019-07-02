Williams Sonoma (WSM) Position Held by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc; New South Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Belmond LTD (BEL) as Market Value Were Volatile

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 64.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 40,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 103,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 63,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $64.57. About 1.29M shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 9.40% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 26/04/2018 – TRISHA YEARWOOD’S BEST-SELLING `SUMMER IN A CUP’ BY WILLIAMS SONOMA WILL BE THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF STAGECOACH FESTIVAL; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 12/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FULL YEAR EPS OF $4.12 – $4.22; 07/03/2018 – Pottery Barn Launches Partnership with International Designer and Horticulturist Jamie Durie; 14/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BKS, DDD, WSM & more; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises Dividend to 43c Vs. 39c; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE CORP – ENTERED TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH WILLIAMS-SONOMA ON BEHALF OF ITS WEST ELM BRAND, WITH AN EFFECTIVE DATE OF MAY 9, 2018; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.18, REV VIEW $5.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS AND PBTEEN DEBUT TWO EXCLUSIVE COLLECTIONS WITH DESIGNER RACHEL ASHWELL AND DAUGHTER, LILY ASHWELL

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Belmond Ltd (BEL) by 26.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 519,130 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.17M, down from 1.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Belmond Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $24.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 2, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BEL News: 07/03/2018 Belmond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – BELMOND LTD – FULL YEAR 2018 SAME STORE WORLDWIDE OWNED HOTEL REVPAR GROWTH GUIDANCE ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS OF 2% – 6%; 08/05/2018 – Belmond 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 08/05/2018 – Belmond 1Q Rev $89.7M; 09/04/2018 – Belmond Senior VP of Organizational Transformation Philippe Cassis Resigns Effective June 30

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) A Good Stock To Buy ?? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Boeing, Nvidia, Disney, Nike And WageWorks – Seeking Alpha” published on March 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Levi Strauss’ $6.2B Return Public – Seeking Alpha” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Williams-Sonoma Isn’t Done Yet – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s (NYSE:WSM) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) by 36,874 shares to 253,354 shares, valued at $8.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 99,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,792 shares, and cut its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 210,579 are held by California Public Employees Retirement Sys. Brandywine Global Inv Management Lc accumulated 0.1% or 261,702 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Company holds 0.32% or 8,520 shares in its portfolio. Mount Vernon Assocs Inc Md owns 4,895 shares. Raymond James Serv holds 4,796 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 173,598 shares. The New York-based Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Covington Capital Management reported 650 shares. Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Ameriprise Financial has 601,191 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Oh has invested 0.08% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Blair William & Il has 0% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 12,298 shares. Howe & Rusling Incorporated owns 43 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Btim owns 518,577 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio.