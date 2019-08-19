Williams Sonoma (WSM) Market Valuation Rose While Goldman Sachs Group Has Upped Stake by $31.46 Million; As Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Share Value Declined, Bragg Financial Advisors Cut Its Position by $741,615

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 5,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 36,217 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, down from 41,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.68. About 294,315 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Gives Strong Annual Guidance Following Quarterly Earnings Beat — Market Mover; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Special Edition Collection for Outdoor Voices; 29/03/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $1.50-Adj Loss/Shr $1.41; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 12/03/2018 – Marcato held an 8.5 percent stake in Deckers Outdoor as of Jan. 19, according to a 13D filing

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 2370.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 561,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 585,549 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.95M, up from 23,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $64.5. About 631,052 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 07/03/2018 – Pottery Barn Launches Partnership with International Designer and Horticulturist Jamie Durie; 16/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN BRANDS DEBUT EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION WITH CELEBRATED RESORT WEAR BRAND LILLY PULITZER; 26/04/2018 – TRISHA YEARWOOD’S BEST-SELLING ‘SUMMER IN A CUP’ BY WILLIAMS SONOMA WILL BE THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF STAGECOACH FESTIVAL; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $44; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FY 2018 COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 5%; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 60C; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q Rev $1.68B; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Net $45.2M; 21/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS TO OPEN FIRST BRANDED SHOP-IN-SHOP IN JOHN LEWIS DEPARTMENT STORES AND DEDICATED UK ECOMMERCE SITE; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Rev $5.495B-$5.655B

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adecoagro S A (NYSE:AGRO) by 88,584 shares to 11,573 shares, valued at $80,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mr Cooper Group Inc by 406,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,437 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley National Advisers Inc invested in 27,751 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Advsrs Management Limited Company invested in 206,095 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0.02% or 658,878 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Company reported 70,388 shares. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Rhumbline Advisers reported 224,340 shares. 111,242 were accumulated by Stifel Corp. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 16,700 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 11,475 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pacific Heights Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0.62% or 85,000 shares in its portfolio. Wheatland Inc invested in 0.18% or 4,300 shares. Gsa Partners Llp owns 13,512 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Grace White Inc New York holds 1.58% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 118,700 shares. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Co reported 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $960.65M and $769.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT) by 2,145 shares to 65,433 shares, valued at $9.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 8,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,811 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold DECK shares while 98 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 30.46 million shares or 2.83% less from 31.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Capital Limited has 726 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 280 shares. Moreover, Group Inc has 0.04% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 76,237 shares. Smart Portfolios Llc owns 163 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc owns 15,422 shares. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn has invested 0% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Brinker Cap holds 2,737 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. California-based Eqis Capital Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Bragg Fincl Advsr has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Blackrock reported 3.39 million shares. Highstreet Asset Management Inc accumulated 21 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.08% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). North Carolina-based Atria Invests Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Bowling Port Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.33% or 14,041 shares. James Investment Rech holds 26,299 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio.

