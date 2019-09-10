Williams Sonoma (WSM) Market Valuation Rose While Ellington Management Group Raised Holding; Apple Com (AAPL) Share Value Rose While City Holding Company Upped Position by $418,635

City Holding Company increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 2,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.03M, up from 40,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $947.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $214.17. About 27.31M shares traded or 7.51% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Technology HOLD Apple (AAPL) L) […]; 19/03/2018 – ‘The iPhone X didn’t sell well during the holiday season’: Apple suppliers talk about the company’s struggling sales; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: The DACA situation is one that I am personally, as an American, deeply offended by. The DACA situation is not an immigration issue. It’s a moral issue. #RevolutionCHI; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS NOT A SAFETY ISSUE AND WILL REPLACE ELIGIBLE BATTERIES, FREE OF CHARGE- APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)sf; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: If FBI iPhone case happened again ‘they would fight again’; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple’s CEOs are exchanging barbs, but they’re clearly dependent on each other; 04/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27th event focused on education

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 190.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 74,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The hedge fund held 113,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $66.84. About 939,244 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $5.26 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS AND PBTEEN DEBUT TWO EXCLUSIVE COLLECTIONS WITH DESIGNER RACHEL ASHWELL AND DAUGHTER, LILY ASHWELL; 10/05/2018 – WEST ELM AND POTTERY BARN KIDS LAUNCH EXCLUSIVE NEW NURSERY COLLECTION; 14/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BKS, DDD, WSM & more; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA REPORTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION INCREASE TO $500M; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q EPS 54c; 20/03/2018 – Restaurateur Sam Fox Launches Flower Child Sauce Line with Williams Sonoma; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUES $5,475 MLN – $5,635 MILLION; 07/05/2018 – BottleRock Napa Valley Announces 2018 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage Lineup; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q Adj EPS $1.68

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO) by 88,100 shares to 118,000 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 24,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,225 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

