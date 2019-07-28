Williams Sonoma (WSM) Holder Sprott Decreased Position as Valuation Declined; Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Upped Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $2.32 Million

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $68.02. About 866,861 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 9.40% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT TO $0.43/SHR; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.15 TO $4.25; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUES $5,475 MLN – $5,635 MILLION; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees FY18 Capital Spending $200M-$220M; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Net $45.2M; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees 2Q Rev $1.25B-$1.275B; 13/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma CEO Laura Alber on working her way to the top and bringing others with her; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 60C; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 5%; 20/03/2018 – Restaurateur Sam Fox Launches Flower Child Sauce Line with Williams Sonoma

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 110.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 54,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 102,963 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, up from 48,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 6.73M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 14,982 shares to 893,916 shares, valued at $64.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VDE) by 16,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,925 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. WSM’s profit will be $65.25M for 20.49 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.47% EPS growth.