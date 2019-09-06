Williams Sonoma (WSM) Holder Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Boosted Holding by $2.26 Million; Fidelity National Financial Stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Has Lowered by $13.00 Million

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 64.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 40,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The hedge fund held 103,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 63,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $65.79. About 420,705 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 08/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Celebrates International Women’s Day; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – RAISES 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5,495 BLN TO $5,655 BLN; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises Dividend to 43c Vs. 39c; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 5%; 12/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 16/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN BRANDS DEBUT EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION WITH CELEBRATED RESORT WEAR BRAND LILLY PULITZER; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 58C; 17/05/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS AND PBTEEN DEBUT TWO EXCLUSIVE COLLECTIONS WITH DESIGNER RACHEL ASHWELL AND DAUGHTER, LILY ASHWELL; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q Rev $1.68B

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 340,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.46M, down from 455,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $138.81. About 881,537 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $841.34M for 24.79 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 10,634 shares to 112,596 shares, valued at $6.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) by 36,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,354 shares, and cut its stake in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR).

