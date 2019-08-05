Williams Sonoma (WSM) Holder Southeast Asset Advisors Trimmed Its Stake by $339,920 as Valuation Rose; Southeast Asset Advisors Position in Williams Sonoma (WSM) Cut as Market Valuation Rose

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 40.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 6,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 8,935 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503,000, down from 15,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $62.01. About 66,999 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 21/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS TO OPEN FIRST BRANDED SHOP-IN-SHOP IN JOHN LEWIS DEPARTMENT STORES AND DEDICATED UK ECOMMERCE SITE; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $5.26 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma CEO Laura Alber on working her way to the top and bringing others with her; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN; 10/05/2018 – WEST ELM AND POTTERY BARN KIDS LAUNCH EXCLUSIVE NEW NURSERY COLLECTION; 20/03/2018 – Restaurateur Sam Fox Launches Flower Child Sauce Line with Williams Sonoma; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA 4Q ADJ EPS $1.68, EST. $1.61; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.25; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees FY18 EPS $4.12-EPS $4.22

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) A Good Stock To Buy ?? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Williams-Sonoma +11% as profit view improves – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “5 Stocks Boosting Earnings – GuruFocus.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs doubles down on big-box retail – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $373.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,216 shares to 83,965 shares, valued at $15.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 16 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 49,477 were accumulated by Federated Inc Pa. Prudential Financial has 46,779 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Smith Graham And Inv Limited Partnership has 0.56% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 53,800 shares. 14,408 were reported by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 0% or 14,910 shares. Bryn Mawr accumulated 93,314 shares. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Limited has 85,000 shares. Voya Invest Limited Liability holds 0% or 17,516 shares in its portfolio. 7,042 are held by Proshare Advsr Ltd. Invesco owns 1.71 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.02% stake. Argent Limited Com invested in 885,056 shares or 1.82% of the stock. Moreover, Fiera Cap has 0% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. WSM’s profit will be $65.25 million for 18.68 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.47% EPS growth.

