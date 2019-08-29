Williams Sonoma (WSM) Holder Ledyard National Bank Has Trimmed Its Position as Shares Rose; As Si Finl Group Md (SIFI) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Shareholder Seidman Lawrence B Lowered by $3.19 Million Its Position

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Si Finl Group Inc Md (SIFI) by 74.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 266,100 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 90,566 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 356,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Si Finl Group Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. It is down 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SIFI News: 17/04/2018 SI Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP INC SIFI.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.17; 19/04/2018 – DJ SI Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIFI); 17/04/2018 – Sl Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 80.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 14,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 3,567 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201,000, down from 17,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $68.78. About 1.61 million shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma sitting pretty after e-commerce gains; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees 2Q Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 70c; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.15 TO $4.25; 17/05/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS AND PBTEEN DEBUT TWO EXCLUSIVE COLLECTIONS WITH DESIGNER RACHEL ASHWELL AND DAUGHTER, LILY ASHWELL; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Pottery Barn Comparable Brand Rev Growth 2.7%; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS SONOMA ANNOUNCES BOOK TOUR WITH GIADA DE LAURENTIIS; 20/03/2018 – Restaurateur Sam Fox Launches Flower Child Sauce Line with Williams Sonoma; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q Rev $1.68B; 07/03/2018 – Pottery Barn Launches Partnership with International Designer and Horticulturist Jamie Durie

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold SIFI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 5.58 million shares or 6.60% less from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Comm Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 37,200 shares. Twin Tree Lp reported 410 shares. 1,477 were reported by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.27% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Bancshares Of America De accumulated 18,216 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Highland Ltd Partnership has 0.09% invested in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 11,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Company Mn, California-based fund reported 17,652 shares. Legal And General Gp Public reported 1,837 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) or 2,706 shares. 3 are owned by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can. Tower Research Ltd (Trc) stated it has 0% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Ameritas Inv Prtn holds 867 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price Michael F invested 0.19% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI).

Seidman Lawrence B, which manages about $122.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 183,718 shares to 390,781 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 86,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 705,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG).

More notable recent SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SI Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on January 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ting to offer gigabit fiber Internet in Fullerton, CA – GlobeNewswire” published on April 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Reasons to Add Zions (ZION) Stock to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How Netflix Wants to Take on Its Competition in 2019 and Beyond – Nasdaq” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – April 8, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Management Incorporated owns 4,817 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Inc Oh holds 0.08% or 132,842 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 4,612 shares stake. Tudor Corp Et Al reported 0.34% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Logan Capital Management has invested 0.66% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Phocas holds 91,104 shares. First Mercantile Tru owns 3,980 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Llc has invested 0.01% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Co holds 24,201 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Hussman Strategic holds 0.85% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) or 61,500 shares. 93,417 are owned by Citigroup Inc. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability invested in 30,471 shares or 0% of the stock. 123,846 were accumulated by Grimes Communication Incorporated. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) or 611,802 shares. 1,305 were accumulated by Victory Capital Mngmt.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 96,564 shares to 96,784 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO).

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Stocks Boosting Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Williams-Sonoma +11% as profit view improves – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Williams-Sonoma Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.