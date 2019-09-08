Williams Sonoma (Put) (WSM) Stock Rose While Samlyn Capital Has Trimmed Position by $38.15 Million; Sysco (SYY) Holder Scott & Selber Has Increased Stake by $743,952

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 341.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 11,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 14,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $75.71. About 2.62M shares traded or 1.24% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (Put) (WSM) by 85.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 681,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The hedge fund held 118,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69 million, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $65.26. About 928,774 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS SONOMA ANNOUNCES BOOK TOUR WITH GIADA DE LAURENTIIS; 24/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Announces Wedding Expo in Houston; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Net $45.2M; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN; 14/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BKS, DDD, WSM & more; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Rev $5.495B-$5.655B; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 5%; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Comparable Brand Rev Growth 5.5%; 08/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Celebrates International Women’s Day

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 4.21% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.95 per share. WSM’s profit will be $78.58M for 16.48 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26 were reported by Tci Wealth Advsr. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il owns 25,632 shares. Kessler Invest Group Inc holds 1,145 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na owns 7,343 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ww Asset Management reported 0.02% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.05% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Manchester Cap Management Lc has 0% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 27 shares. Captrust Advisors holds 1,334 shares. 51,850 were accumulated by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc De. Bluecrest Limited holds 18,453 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 36,159 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vision Management invested in 19,598 shares. Schroder Invest Management stated it has 15,207 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited has 0% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 132,997 shares. 13,512 were accumulated by Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 2.09M shares to 3.37M shares, valued at $71.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 507,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 607,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21 million and $191.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7,606 shares to 9,046 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.