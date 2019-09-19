Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kirkland’s Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

We are comparing Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) and Kirkland’s Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Home Furnishing Stores companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Williams-Sonoma Inc. 61 0.87 N/A 4.04 16.49 Kirkland’s Inc. 4 0.03 N/A -0.30 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Williams-Sonoma Inc. and Kirkland’s Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Williams-Sonoma Inc. 0.00% 30.7% 11.4% Kirkland’s Inc. 0.00% -3.4% -1.3%

Volatility & Risk

Williams-Sonoma Inc. has a 0.84 beta, while its volatility is 16.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Kirkland’s Inc.’s 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.64 beta.

Liquidity

1.3 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Williams-Sonoma Inc. Its rival Kirkland’s Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 0.4 respectively. Williams-Sonoma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Kirkland’s Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Williams-Sonoma Inc. and Kirkland’s Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Williams-Sonoma Inc. 4 5 0 2.56 Kirkland’s Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s downside potential is -9.48% at a $58.9 average price target. Competitively Kirkland’s Inc. has a consensus price target of $6.7, with potential upside of 396.30%. The information presented earlier suggests that Kirkland’s Inc. looks more robust than Williams-Sonoma Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1% are Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6% of Kirkland’s Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Williams-Sonoma Inc. -5.03% 3.27% 20.47% 25.86% 13.4% 32.17% Kirkland’s Inc. 4.91% -24.67% -70.62% -83.1% -84.8% -82.06%

For the past year Williams-Sonoma Inc. has 32.17% stronger performance while Kirkland’s Inc. has -82.06% weaker performance.

Summary

Williams-Sonoma Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Kirkland’s Inc.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams-Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams-Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand. It also provides products designed for creating spaces where children could play, laugh, learn, and grow under the Pottery Barn Kids brand; line of furniture, bedding, lighting, decorative accents, and others for teen bedrooms, dorm rooms, study spaces, and lounges under the PBteen brand; and mixed clean lines, natural materials, and handcrafted collections under West Elm brand. In addition, the company offers a range of assortments of lighting, hardware, furniture, and home dÃ©cor inspired by history under the Rejuvenation brand; and womenÂ’s and menÂ’s accessories, small leather goods, jewelry, key item apparel, paper, entertaining and bar, home dÃ©cor, and seasonal items under the Mark and Graham brand. It markets its products through e-commerce Websites, direct mail catalogs, and specialty retail stores. As of January 29, 2017, the company operated 629 stores comprising 583 stores in 43 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico; 26 stores in Canada; 19 stores in Australia; and 1 store in the United Kingdom, as well as 66 franchised stores and/or e-commerce Websites in various countries in the Middle East, the Philippines, and Mexico. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

KirklandÂ’s, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor and gifts in the United States. The companyÂ’s stores provide various merchandise, including framed arts, mirrors, wall dÃ©cors, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories, and artificial floral products. Its stores also offer an assortment of holiday merchandise in seasonal periods, as well as items that are suitable for gift-giving. The company operates its stores under the KirklandÂ’s, KirklandÂ’s Home, KirklandÂ’s Home Outlet, KirklandÂ’s Outlet, and The Kirkland Collection names in various off-mall venues comprising lifestyle centers, power strip centers, outlet centers, and freestanding locations, as well as enclosed malls. As of April 10, 2017, it operated 340 stores in 35 states. The company also sells its products through its kirklands.com Website. KirklandÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.