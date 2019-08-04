Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) EPS Estimated At $0.83; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering NorthWestern (NWE)

Among 3 analysts covering NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. NorthWestern had 5 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $65 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Credit Suisse. Bank of America maintained the shares of NWE in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Sell” rating. See NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) latest ratings:

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $62 New Target: $65 Downgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Sell New Target: $65 Maintain

13/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $60 New Target: $56 Maintain

Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report $0.83 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 7.79% from last quarter’s $0.77 EPS. WSM’s profit would be $65.24 million giving it 19.29 P/E if the $0.83 EPS is correct. After having $0.81 EPS previously, Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s analysts see 2.47% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $64.04. About 818,022 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – RAISES 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 08/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Celebrates International Women’s Day; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE – PARTIES AGREED TO ALL TERMS, CONDITIONS, RESPONSIBILITIES, INCLUDING TRANSFER OF KENTWOOD WAREHOUSE TO WILLIAMS-SONOMA, ON MAY 9; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA 4Q ADJ EPS $1.68, EST. $1.61; 12/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees 2Q Rev $1.25B-$1.275B; 26/04/2018 – TRISHA YEARWOOD’S BEST-SELLING ‘SUMMER IN A CUP’ BY WILLIAMS SONOMA WILL BE THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF STAGECOACH FESTIVAL; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $44; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Net $45.2M

The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 351,306 shares traded or 38.22% up from the average. NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) has risen 19.69% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.69% the S&P500. Some Historical NWE News: 24/04/2018 – NORTHWESTERN CORP NWE.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.55/SHR; 23/03/2018 – SYRIAN STATE TV CITING ITS CORRESPONDENT: REBELS IN SECOND ENCLAVE IN EASTERN GHOUTA AGREE A DEAL TO EVACUATE TO NORTHWESTERN IDLIB PROVINCE; 15/03/2018 – Allete Unit’s Facility to Supply Electricity to NorthWestern Energy Under a Signed Power Sale Agreement; 20/03/2018 – RPT-NORTHWESTERN ENERGY – TO ACQUIRE TWO DOT WIND FARM LLC, A 9.7-MEGAWATT WIND PROJECT NEAR CENTRAL MONTANA COMMUNITY OF TWO DOT; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 14/03/2018 – Northwestern Alerts University Community Of Armed Person On Campus — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – Northwestern Corp. Sees 2018 EPS $3.35-EPS $3.50; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with ltron to Modernize Energy Grid; 07/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Northwestern Mutual’s Financial Strength Rating; 22/03/2018 – Twelve Northwestern Mutual Advisors Named to the Financial Times’ “Top 400 Financial Advisors;” One Named to Barron’s “Top 1200”

More notable recent NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NorthWestern Corp (NWE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NorthWestern Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NorthWestern Corporation’s (NYSE:NWE) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial clients in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. The company has market cap of $3.50 billion. It operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations divisions. It has a 16.34 P/E ratio. The firm generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as has municipal franchises to purchase, transport, and distribute natural gas.

Among 7 analysts covering Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Williams-Sonoma had 13 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Bank of America. UBS maintained the shares of WSM in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, March 21. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight”. The stock of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Williams-Sonoma, Inc. shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 193 shares. Blackrock holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 7.59M shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 0.01% or 16,068 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 51,011 shares. Dupont Cap reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Franklin Resources holds 0% or 27,846 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation owns 8,406 shares. Swiss Natl Bank reported 0.01% stake. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 0.04% or 57,556 shares. Valley Advisers holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 27,751 shares. Blair William & Co Il reported 12,298 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp reported 7,161 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.06% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 21,500 shares. Clark Capital Management Grp reported 0.06% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Sprott invested in 0.43% or 35,000 shares.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. The company has market cap of $5.03 billion. It operates through two divisions, E-commerce and Retail. It has a 15.27 P/E ratio. The firm offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams-Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams-Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “9 Retail Stocks Goldman Sachs Says Are Ready to Rip – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks Boosting Earnings – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.