Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) EPS Estimated At $0.83; Burney Co Has Decreased By $475,306 Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position

Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report $0.83 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 7.79% from last quarter’s $0.77 EPS. WSM’s profit would be $65.24M giving it 19.29 P/E if the $0.83 EPS is correct. After having $0.81 EPS previously, Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s analysts see 2.47% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $64.04. About 818,022 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q EPS $1.13; 08/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Celebrates International Women’s Day; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA REPORTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION INCREASE TO $500M; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q West Elm Comparable Brand Rev Growth 9%; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma sitting pretty after e-commerce gains; 07/03/2018 – Pottery Barn Launches Partnership with International Designer and Horticulturist Jamie Durie; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 58C; 17/05/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS AND PBTEEN DEBUT TWO EXCLUSIVE COLLECTIONS WITH DESIGNER RACHEL ASHWELL AND DAUGHTER, LILY ASHWELL; 14/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BKS, DDD, WSM & more; 13/03/2018 – WEST ELM LAUNCHES WEST ELM LOCAL EXPERIENCES, BRINGING CUSTOMERS CLOSER TO THE CRAFTSMANSHIP OF REGIONAL ARTISTS

Burney Co decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 11.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Burney Co sold 4,706 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Burney Co holds 37,296 shares with $3.78 million value, down from 42,002 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $361.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Consumer and Community Banking Rev $12.6B; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 22/05/2018 – @JJshout JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 17/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan Asset Management Expands Access to Alternative Investment Strategies to Individuals with iCapital Network; 15/05/2018 – BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA SPA BMPS.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 3.5 FROM EUR 3; 04/04/2018 – NO IMMEDIATE DETAILS ON JPMORGAN ACCORD IN TEXAS PROBATE CASE; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “DESPITE CLIENT SENTIMENT REMAINING HIGH, THE ENVIRONMENT IS INTENSELY COMPETITIVE AND LENDING WAS FLAT FOR THE QUARTER”; 30/04/2018 – ForeScout Technologies Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Among 7 analysts covering Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Williams-Sonoma had 13 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $54 target in Monday, March 18 report. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by UBS. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 21 with “Sell”.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. The company has market cap of $5.03 billion. It operates through two divisions, E-commerce and Retail. It has a 15.27 P/E ratio. The firm offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams-Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams-Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Williams-Sonoma, Inc. shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Mngmt stated it has 4,817 shares. 10,219 are held by Legacy Capital Partners. Hartford Financial Management owns 300 shares. First Personal Fincl Serv reported 405 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc invested in 0% or 14 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% stake. Sg Americas Securities Llc invested in 7,161 shares. 122,414 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Bluecrest Cap Management owns 0.04% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 18,453 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 13,750 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel owns 0.07% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 9,700 shares. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0.02% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Daiwa Securities holds 0.01% or 20,875 shares in its portfolio. Cipher Limited Partnership invested in 34,988 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 14,100 were reported by Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability.

Burney Co increased Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) stake by 9,905 shares to 74,718 valued at $9.26M in 2019Q1. It also upped Greif Inc (NYSE:GEF) stake by 8,415 shares and now owns 23,582 shares. Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) was raised too.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.62 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. Credit Suisse maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Monday, April 15. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $132 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $116 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was bought by CROWN JAMES S.