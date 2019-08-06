Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) is a company in the Home Furnishing Stores industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Williams-Sonoma Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 95.90% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Williams-Sonoma Inc. has 1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 2.40% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Williams-Sonoma Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Williams-Sonoma Inc. 0.00% 30.70% 11.40% Industry Average 2.78% 20.20% 8.13%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Williams-Sonoma Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Williams-Sonoma Inc. N/A 58 16.49 Industry Average 104.32M 3.75B 17.90

Williams-Sonoma Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Williams-Sonoma Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Williams-Sonoma Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Williams-Sonoma Inc. 4 3 0 2.43 Industry Average 3.50 4.67 2.00 2.50

Williams-Sonoma Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $53.13, suggesting a potential downside of -16.76%. The potential upside of the peers is 15.35%. Based on the results given earlier, Williams-Sonoma Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Williams-Sonoma Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Williams-Sonoma Inc. -5.03% 3.27% 20.47% 25.86% 13.4% 32.17% Industry Average 5.22% 8.63% 26.19% 14.44% 8.16% 24.26%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Williams-Sonoma Inc. are 1.3 and 0.3. Competitively, Williams-Sonoma Inc.'s competitors have 1.30 and 0.48 for Current and Quick Ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Williams-Sonoma Inc. is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.84. Competitively, Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s competitors are 8.20% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Dividends

Williams-Sonoma Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams-Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams-Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand. It also provides products designed for creating spaces where children could play, laugh, learn, and grow under the Pottery Barn Kids brand; line of furniture, bedding, lighting, decorative accents, and others for teen bedrooms, dorm rooms, study spaces, and lounges under the PBteen brand; and mixed clean lines, natural materials, and handcrafted collections under West Elm brand. In addition, the company offers a range of assortments of lighting, hardware, furniture, and home dÃ©cor inspired by history under the Rejuvenation brand; and womenÂ’s and menÂ’s accessories, small leather goods, jewelry, key item apparel, paper, entertaining and bar, home dÃ©cor, and seasonal items under the Mark and Graham brand. It markets its products through e-commerce Websites, direct mail catalogs, and specialty retail stores. As of January 29, 2017, the company operated 629 stores comprising 583 stores in 43 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico; 26 stores in Canada; 19 stores in Australia; and 1 store in the United Kingdom, as well as 66 franchised stores and/or e-commerce Websites in various countries in the Middle East, the Philippines, and Mexico. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.