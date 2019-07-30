Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Analysts See $0.83 EPS; Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Had 7 Analysts Last Week

Among 13 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Electronic Arts had 23 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, July 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) earned “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, March 25. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Stephens. Stephens maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold”. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Piper Jaffray. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of EA in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. M Partners downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $10000 target in Friday, May 3 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, May 9. On Monday, February 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral”. See Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) latest ratings:

25/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

22/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $112.0000 New Target: $111.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $100.0000 Initiates Coverage On

24/06/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Buy New Target: $120 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral New Target: $102.0000 Initiates Coverage On

06/06/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy New Target: $120 Initiates Coverage On

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $111.0000 New Target: $112.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $115.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Maintain

03/05/2019 Broker: M Partners Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $92.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Downgrade

Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report $0.83 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 7.79% from last quarter’s $0.77 EPS. WSM’s profit would be $65.24 million giving it 20.37 P/E if the $0.83 EPS is correct. After having $0.81 EPS previously, Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s analysts see 2.47% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $67.63. About 381,372 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 9.40% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 14/05/2018 – Holowesko Partners Exits Position in Williams-Sonoma; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FULL YEAR EPS OF $4.12 – $4.22; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5,495 BLN TO $5,655 BLN; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 20/03/2018 – Restaurateur Sam Fox Launches Flower Child Sauce Line with Williams Sonoma; 21/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS TO OPEN FIRST BRANDED SHOP-IN-SHOP IN JOHN LEWIS DEPARTMENT STORES AND DEDICATED UK ECOMMERCE SITE; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $44; 15/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Pottery Barn Comparable Brand Rev Growth 2.7%; 14/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BKS, DDD, WSM & more

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider Miele Laura sold $114,710. $1.23 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by Bruzzo Chris. $1.01M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR. The insider Schatz Jacob J. sold $306,330.

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company has market cap of $26.25 billion. It develops and publishes games primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. It has a 26.6 P/E ratio. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars, as well as publishes and distributes games developed by third parties.

The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.57. About 2.99 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold Electronic Arts Inc. shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Assoc has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 65,389 shares. Ci Invs Incorporated stated it has 474,590 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 58,097 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs owns 10,918 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 0.22% or 53,000 shares in its portfolio. Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership holds 0.39% or 26,299 shares in its portfolio. Dsc Advsr Limited Partnership holds 2,114 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 190,261 shares. Umb National Bank N A Mo stated it has 8,139 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv reported 0.03% stake. Profund Advsr Limited owns 20,954 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.1% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 755,463 shares. New England Rech And Mngmt invested in 10,225 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Williams-Sonoma had 13 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Credit Suisse. Bank of America maintained it with “Sell” rating and $42 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by UBS. JP Morgan maintained Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) on Monday, March 18 with “Underweight” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. The company has market cap of $5.32 billion. It operates through two divisions, E-commerce and Retail. It has a 16.13 P/E ratio. The firm offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams-Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams-Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.