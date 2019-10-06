Williams Ord (WMB) Valuation Declined While Canal Insurance Company Has Lifted Position by $1.72 Million; Holder Nuwave Investment Management Has Lifted Tjx Companies (TJX) Holding

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Williams Ord (WMB) by 157.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 61,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 100,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81 million, up from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Williams Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.65. About 5.96 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) by 12216.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 16,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The hedge fund held 16,381 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $866,000, up from 133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $55.29. About 4.07 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $273,275 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. 10,000 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares with value of $234,653 were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S. Wilson Terrance Lane also bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $303.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Mar 365.0 Call 20Sep19 (Call) (NYSE:LMT) by 37,800 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Plc invested 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). M&R Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 39,053 are owned by Diversified. Us Commercial Bank De holds 182,476 shares. Jnba Fincl Advisors stated it has 1,180 shares. Ballentine Partners Lc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 47,981 were accumulated by Daiwa Grp Inc. Robertson Opportunity Lc accumulated 5.6% or 357,827 shares. Moors & Cabot has invested 0.84% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cap Ltd Ca has invested 0.84% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Delta Asset Limited Tn accumulated 1,598 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Franklin Inc reported 29.72M shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Nikko Asset Americas, a New York-based fund reported 117,061 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 0.14% or 18,034 shares. 14,883 are held by Intrust Bank & Trust Na.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mai has invested 0.03% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,326 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & has invested 0.38% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Icon Advisers accumulated 0.08% or 15,602 shares. Hartford Management stated it has 374,994 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Haverford Co holds 2.34% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 2.46M shares. Moors And Cabot owns 101,407 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Assocs invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Scotia Capital Inc reported 121,542 shares. Moreover, Pictet & Cie (Europe) has 0.17% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). South State owns 209,260 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Earnest Prtn Lc has 1.65M shares. Boltwood Cap Mngmt holds 0.5% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 14,930 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management invested in 4,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Factory Mutual Insur invested in 786,900 shares.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $95.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp by 5,714 shares to 1,909 shares, valued at $301,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 3,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12 shares, and cut its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).