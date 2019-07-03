Williams Jones & Associates Has Decreased Its Mettler Toledo International C (MTD) Stake; Workiva Inc. (WK) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Workiva Inc had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell” on Thursday, February 21. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Robert W. Baird. See Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) latest ratings:

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased Mettler Toledo International C (MTD) stake by 0.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 826 shares as Mettler Toledo International C (MTD)’s stock rose 7.56%. The Williams Jones & Associates Llc holds 171,220 shares with $123.79M value, down from 172,046 last quarter. Mettler Toledo International C now has $21.87B valuation. The stock increased 2.24% or $19.15 during the last trading session, reaching $872.45. About 77,734 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 26.40% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.94% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $59.22. About 123,005 shares traded. Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) has risen 104.73% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WK News: 02/05/2018 – Workiva 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 07/03/2018 – Workiva and Anaplan Announce Platform Integration; 02/05/2018 – Workiva Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 25c-Adj Loss/Shr 24c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workiva Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WK); 22/03/2018 – Workiva Leads Global Adoption of lnline XBRL; 02/05/2018 – Workiva 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 06/03/2018 WORKIVA INC – ON MARCH 2, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A CONSENT AND SIXTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Workiva Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 41c-Loss 40c; 07/03/2018 – Workiva Sponsors RegTech Data Summit 2018 to Define the Future of Regulatory Technology Policy; 24/05/2018 – Workiva Signs OEM Agreement with SAP to Offer SAP® Cloud Platform Integration with the Workiva Wdesk Platform

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.67 billion. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and activities markets. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports.

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.09 EPS, up 9.46% or $0.44 from last year’s $4.65 per share. MTD’s profit will be $127.59 million for 42.85 P/E if the $5.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.10 actual EPS reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.15% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $60.25 million activity. $1.00 million worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) was sold by Magloth Christian on Tuesday, February 12. SALICE THOMAS P had sold 1,100 shares worth $735,900 on Tuesday, February 12. MAERKI HANS ULRICH sold $4.78 million worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) on Tuesday, February 12. FILLIOL OLIVER A sold 34,000 shares worth $22.59 million. 384 shares valued at $255,744 were sold by Chu Wah-Hui on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 670 shares valued at $448,900 was made by Vadala Shawn on Wednesday, February 13. Heidingsfelder Michael also sold $3.83M worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) on Tuesday, February 12.

