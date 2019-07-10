Williams Jones & Associates Has Increased Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Position; United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) Stock Value Declined While Hollencrest Securities Has Boosted Stake by $8.11 Million

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 73,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 361,144 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.35 million, up from 288,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Srvc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $101.73. About 1.74 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 24/05/2018 – UPS Launches New Technology To Optimize Field Inventory For Critical Medical Devices; 30/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – About a dozen people received medical attention after explosion at Kentucky #UPS freight hub…; 14/03/2018 – UPS CHATBOT VIA GOOGLE ASSISTANT, GOOGLE HOME NOW AVAILABLE; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS IT’S STILL COLLECTING INFORMATION ON INCIDENT; 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks – Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 29/05/2018 – Zcube Launches the Third Edition of Open Accelerator for Start-Ups in the Central Nervous System and Respiratory Areas; 25/05/2018 – Go-Jek Says More Focused on Local Tie-Ups Than an IPO (Correct)

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 24,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 426,122 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.31 million, up from 401,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.61. About 6.45M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $743.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 12,704 shares to 28,286 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Iboxx Invt Grade Bond (LQD) by 11,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,209 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. sold 9,112 shares worth $1.01M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 31,533 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $30.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 2,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,088 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N also sold $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

