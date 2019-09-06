Williams Jones & Associates Has Cut Its Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) Stake by $353,600; Td Asset Management Has Increased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $41.10 Million; Stock Rose

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 351,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 10.91M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 billion, up from 10.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $140.05. About 26.12M shares traded or 7.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal -; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 5,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 100,200 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86M, down from 105,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.04B market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $61.84. About 3.18M shares traded or 2.85% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 05/03/2018 Emerson and Total Sign Long-Term Global Agreement for Paradigm Exploration & Production Software Solutions; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR); 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C, EST. 72C; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. CFR to B3, outlook stable; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings in Fiscal 2019; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 30/04/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Tied Senate Race in Missouri for McCaskill and Hawley, and Right-to-Work Repeal

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95B and $4.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 1,071 shares to 4,026 shares, valued at $7.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 216,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 564,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Xylem Inc Com (NYSE:XYL).

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.46 million for 14.18 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedgewood Investors Pa has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Sandy Spring Bank & Trust holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 16,275 shares. Eagle Glob Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,449 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Blume Capital Management holds 1,500 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Dubuque Bancshares Tru Co invested in 56,038 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 168,318 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Limited Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Aristotle Capital Ltd accumulated 15,109 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems, a Kentucky-based fund reported 26,872 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.1% or 1.23M shares in its portfolio. Cooke & Bieler LP accumulated 10,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone reported 84,073 shares. Northeast Management has 0.15% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Mengis Capital Mngmt holds 6,584 shares. Philadelphia Tru Co owns 35,238 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Light Street Capital Ltd Liability holds 3.31% or 420,200 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited holds 1.02% or 1.31 million shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc holds 2.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 605.28 million shares. Perkins Coie Tru has 4.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 79,174 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 3.91% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.19M shares. Stevens First Principles Invest has invested 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cooke And Bieler LP reported 1,800 shares stake. Clark Mngmt Gp Incorporated has invested 1.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa accumulated 2.66M shares. Moreover, Tcw Grp has 0.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Co accumulated 5,603 shares. Mirador Cap Prtn Lp has invested 0.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Columbia Asset reported 141,587 shares or 4.46% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $65.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) by 343,300 shares to 836,195 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 8,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,195 shares, and cut its stake in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI).