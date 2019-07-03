Williams Jones & Associates Increased Abbott Labs Com (ABT) Holding; Shorts at Broadcom (AVGO) Lowered By 5.65%

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) had a decrease of 5.65% in short interest. AVGO’s SI was 6.46 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.65% from 6.85M shares previously. With 2.15 million avg volume, 3 days are for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s short sellers to cover AVGO’s short positions. The SI to Broadcom Inc’s float is 1.62%. The stock decreased 3.54% or $10.44 during the last trading session, reaching $284.89. About 4.80M shares traded or 69.17% up from the average. Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has risen 24.35% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AVGO News: 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 15/03/2018 – Broadcom 1Q Operating Income Was $943 Million; 13/03/2018 – Here are the real reasons Trump blocked Broadcom’s Qualcomm takeover; 30/04/2018 – BROADCOM AFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR 2Q FY 2018; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom’s bid to acquire Qualcomm has been heavily reviewed, illustrating the U.S. government’s expanding focus on the competitiveness of the national semiconductor industry as China advances; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: This adviser could be to blame for Broadcom, iHeart’s failures; 12/03/2018 – $QCOM Trump issues order prohibiting Broadcom’s bid to take over Qualcomm; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH ITS REDOMICILIATION PROCESS; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Violated Interim Order, Says CFIUS: CNBC — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the Trump administration made the right call blocking Broadcom’s bid to buy Qualcomm

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased Abbott Labs Com (ABT) stake by 3.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Williams Jones & Associates Llc acquired 4,284 shares as Abbott Labs Com (ABT)’s stock rose 2.86%. The Williams Jones & Associates Llc holds 143,220 shares with $11.45M value, up from 138,936 last quarter. Abbott Labs Com now has $151.91B valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $85.64. About 2.25 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT GETS FDA OK FOR XIENCE SIERRA HEART STENT; 28/03/2018 – Abbott and Bigfoot previously agreed to integrate Abbott’s new continuous glucose monitor, FreeStyle Libre, with Bigfoot’s insulin delivery systems; 15/05/2018 – AHL BOOSTED ABT, UMBF, OTEX, DHR, XRAY IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 31/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – LAUNCH OF ITS AFINION 2 ANALYZER IN U.S; 22/03/2018 – Global Infant Formula Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Nestle, Danone, Abbott Laboratories and Royal FrieslandCampina – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Analysts positive on Broadcom-Symantec deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Broadcom (AVGO) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/03/2019: SYMC, AVGO, IBM, RHT, GRUB, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Among 24 analysts covering Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Broadcom had 47 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by SunTrust. Deutsche Bank maintained Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) on Friday, June 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, June 14. Loop Capital Markets maintained Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) rating on Monday, March 18. Loop Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $315 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of AVGO in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. On Friday, June 14 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Jefferies maintained the shares of AVGO in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating.

Broadcom Limited designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $113.41 billion. It focuses on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. It has a 38.03 P/E ratio. The firm operates through four divisions: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 2 investors sold Broadcom Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 100,667 shares or 49.78% less from 200,470 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.1% or 2,698 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO). Cibc Ww reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO). Wagner Bowman Mgmt reported 1,007 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) rating on Thursday, June 13. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $9100 target. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa accumulated 280,696 shares. Capstone Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Riverhead Ltd holds 0.18% or 56,575 shares. The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett Com Limited Liability Company has invested 0.39% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Interocean Capital Ltd Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 7,919 shares. North Point Port Managers Oh holds 167,731 shares. Cincinnati Insurance Comm owns 1.16M shares for 2.59% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion National Bank owns 0.16% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 1.30 million shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 13.88 million shares. Lifeplan Group Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Northside Mgmt Limited Liability has 9,009 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Edgemoor Invest Advisors reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Aviva Public Ltd invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). The Illinois-based Glenview Natl Bank Trust Dept has invested 2.28% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). State Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 470,541 shares.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Abbott Laboratories (ABT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Forbes.com published: “How Does Abbott’s Established Pharmaceuticals Business Compare With Its Peers? – Forbes” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Abbott Labs Stock Just Hit an All-Time High: Buy, Sell, or Hold? – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Abbott Laboratories Be in 10 Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 09, 2019.