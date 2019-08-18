Williams Jones & Associates Trimmed Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Holding; Shorts at Arvinas (ARVN) Raised By 1.9%

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) stake by 41.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 131,641 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Williams Jones & Associates Llc holds 189,290 shares with $9.03M value, down from 320,931 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com now has $76.85B valuation. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 9.63 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Mon, 4/2/2018, 7:45 PM; 26/04/2018 – Restaurant Marketing Company, First Table, Has Taken the New Zealand and Australia Hospitality World by Storm – and is Now Launching Their Industry Leading Concept & Technology in London, Bristol and Bath; 17/04/2018 – JGP GLOBAL ADDED BUD, FTI, BMY, EPZM, IMMU IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 22/05/2018 – REG-University of Bristol signs agreement with cBrain; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead; 19/03/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: AFC Bournemouth step up interest in Bristol City’s Bobby Reid as Premier League clubs circle; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers profit tops Street view, raises 2018 forecast; 07/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018 (BMY); 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) had an increase of 1.9% in short interest. ARVN’s SI was 660,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.9% from 647,900 shares previously. With 196,700 avg volume, 3 days are for Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s short sellers to cover ARVN’s short positions. The SI to Arvinas Inc’s float is 5.27%. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $23.89. About 268,118 shares traded or 29.29% up from the average. Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $236,440 was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II. $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur stated it has 101,890 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Dupont Capital has 123,808 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of America De stated it has 12.59M shares. Jacobs & Com Ca invested in 64,762 shares. Cullinan Associate accumulated 132,157 shares. Cornerstone holds 7,796 shares. Bowen Hanes And owns 12,740 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Cibc Retail Bank Usa has invested 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sun Life reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Fin Advantage has 2.45% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ledyard Fincl Bank accumulated 25,266 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 68.91 million shares. Cordasco reported 1,169 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 2.78 million are held by Principal Fincl Grp Inc.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “What Has Led Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Stock To Fall More Than 35% Over The Last 3 Years? – Forbes” on August 15, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Analysts Upgrade Drug Stocks HZNP and BMY – Schaeffers Research” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bristol-Myers Looks Incredibly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Large Option Trader Buying Nektar Calls Following Stock Crash – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Risk-Takers Have a Reasonable Shot with BMY Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased Booking Holdings Inc stake by 1,071 shares to 4,026 valued at $7.03 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Valero Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:VLO) stake by 10,844 shares and now owns 21,100 shares. Roper Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:ROP) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb has $63 highest and $5100 lowest target. $54.80’s average target is 16.65% above currents $46.98 stock price. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 3 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Thursday, June 13 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.19 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company has market cap of $805.51 million. The Company’s lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies.

More notable recent Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Arvinas To Present at the Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Arvinas Appoints Ronald Peck, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Arvinas Strengthens Board of Directors with Addition of Leslie Norwalk – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Arvinas Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan upgrades Insulet after strong Q2 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.