Williams Jones & Associates Lowered General Mtrs Com (GM) Position by $936,914; Shares Rose; Tensile Capital Management Has Raised Its Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Position

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07M, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $78.44. About 204,343 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.15; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.17; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Corp Com (GM) by 32.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 25,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 52,645 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, down from 77,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.06. About 7.23M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 15/03/2018 – General Motors Plans to Commercialize Cruise AV in 2019; 08/03/2018 – GM’s Barra Urges Action to Boost Women in Science, Engineering; 09/05/2018 – GM TO SET UP ASIA-PACIFIC HEADQUARTERS IN S.KOREA – S.KOREAN MINISTRY; 03/05/2018 – LAW FIRM: PROPOSED GM LAWSUIT SETTLEMENT MAY MEAN $1.14B PAYOUT; 19/03/2018 – GM’s March 2022 Floating Rate Note Expected With EUR500M Deal Size; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q Adj EPS $1.43; 27/03/2018 – IDBI BANK-MAJOR LAPSES WHILE PROCESSING, DISBURSING LOANS WERE FOUND W.R.T BATTU RAMA RAO, GM , R. DAMODARAN, EX CGM; 29/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA DMV: GM CRUISE VEHICLE INVOLVED IN ACCIDENT MARCH 14; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Senate panel delays vote to approve auto safety chief; 10/05/2018 – GM can’t sell stake in S.Korea unit over next 5 years under rescue deal – S.Korea

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77 million and $713.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 142,400 shares to 675,228 shares, valued at $62.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valvoline Inc by 158,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD).

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Interxion Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Estimating The Fair Value Of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN) CEO David Ruberg on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Announcing: InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 174% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “InterXion -7% as revenue growth, profits disappoint – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Reasons Lyft Is a Better Buy Than Uber – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “GM, Ross Stores And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 2 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “China said it will allow certain US car and car part products to apply for tariff exclusions – Reuters – StreetInsider.com” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “This Lithium Stock Is Better Than Tesla – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Vice President’s Comments About Workhorse Securing Funds To Buy GM Plant Premature – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mgmt invested in 35 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Limited Liability Com has invested 0.07% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 1.48 million were accumulated by Sei Invests. Envestnet Asset Inc owns 647,870 shares. Washington Trust Company accumulated 197,015 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Staley Advisers stated it has 3.27% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Oppenheimer And holds 84,170 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 4.12 million are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.06% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 239,918 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Ami Investment Mgmt Inc stated it has 35,983 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank reported 6,663 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). M&R Capital owns 200 shares.