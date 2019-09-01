Williams Jones & Associates Lifted Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Holding by $1.17 Million; Shares Rose; Opaleye Management Position in Epizyme (EPZM) Has Increased as Share Price Rose

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 9,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 831,111 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.38 million, up from 821,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $145.17. About 1.85 million shares traded or 1.07% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91 million, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $12.97. About 292,571 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – CO WILL NEED TO CONFIRM ALIGNMENT WITH FDA IN ORDER TO RESUME U.S. ENROLLMENT; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Oncology Industry Leader Michael Giordano, M.D., to its Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme: Study Demonstrated Favorable Safety Findings and Anti-Tumor Activity; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS 13 PATIENTS W/ SOLID TUMORS HAD SMARCA4-NEG TUMORS; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme Announces Publication of Tazemetostat Phase 1 Clinical Data in The Lancet Oncology; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME’S TAZEMETOSTAT ESTABLISHED RECOMMENDED DOSE FOR PHASE 2; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME: FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD ON TAZEMETOSTAT TRIAL; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Says Will Update Informed Consent, Investigator’s Brochure and Study Protocols; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Says Working With Clinical Trial Investigators and Regulatory Authorities; 13/03/2018 – EPIZYME 4Q LOSS/SHR 52C, EST. LOSS/SHR 57C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 144,342 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Texas-based Sunbelt Secs has invested 0.12% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.06% or 33,460 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.06% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Greenwood Cap Associates Ltd holds 23,035 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 201 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Limited Com has 21,811 shares for 3.03% of their portfolio. British Columbia Mngmt Corp reported 77,562 shares. 11,845 were accumulated by Schmidt P J Investment Mngmt. Sun Life has 708 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 91,941 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.18% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,580 shares to 63,122 shares, valued at $11.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Onex Corp Sub Vtg (ONEXF) by 7,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 709,350 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold EPZM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tekla Mngmt Limited Company has 289,404 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 5.45M shares or 0% of its portfolio. 7.69M are held by Redmile Group Limited Liability Co. Art Ltd owns 0.09% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 119,339 shares. Millennium Lc owns 1.77M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company owns 4 shares. Goldman Sachs owns 411,780 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great Point Ltd Liability Company reported 2.17 million shares. Federated Pa reported 776 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 101,959 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock Incorporated owns 4.89M shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 191,674 shares. Opaleye Management invested in 1.37M shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 167,842 shares. 28,585 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp.