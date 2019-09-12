Williams Jones & Associates Lifted Xylem Com (XYL) Stake by $7.34 Million; Shares Declined; Cannell Peter B & Company Boosted Its Seaworld Entertainment (SEAS) Holding by $9.97 Million; Stock Value Rose

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Seaworld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) by 30.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 321,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The hedge fund held 1.39M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.94M, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Seaworld Entertainment Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $30.61. About 1.96 million shares traded or 26.66% up from the average. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Likely to Face SEC Claims Over Misleading Investors; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss $62.8M; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld flops as it reveals SEC notice; 17/05/2018 – SeaWorld 32.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; Hill Path Capital LP Leads; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C; 21/04/2018 – DJ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAS); 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Rises Above Expectations As Attendance Increases — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – ON APRIL 6, CO GOT WRITTEN “WELLS” NOTICE FROM U.S. SEC RECOMMENDING CIVIL ACTION/ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING BE BROUGHT AGAINST CO; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Xylem Inc Com (XYL) by 39.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 88,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 312,293 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.12 million, up from 223,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $78.07. About 620,297 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018

