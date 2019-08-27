Williams Jones & Associates Lowered Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding by $512,700; Share Value Rose; Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Stake in Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Has Cut by $511,347 as Market Valuation Declined

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 72.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 170,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The institutional investor held 64,906 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223,000, down from 235,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $599.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.65. About 9.39M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 1,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 5,884 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, down from 7,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $380.32. About 680,293 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 05/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch: Lockheed Martin Outlook Revised to Positive From Stable; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN’S KAWASAKI HEAVY DISCUSSING PARTNERSHIPS WITH FRANCE’S DASSAULT AVIATION AND THALES; 24/05/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $558 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed: Boeing Could Finally Find Role In F-35 Program; 11/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP SEES 2018 SHR $15.80 TO $16.10; 27/03/2018 – Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, Recognizes Top Suppliers; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Begins Assembly of JCSAT-17 Commicial Commun Satellite; 05/05/2018 – ATLAS 5 ROCKET LAUNCH OF MARS INSIGHT MISSION MARKS FIRST LIFTOFF OF INTERPLANETARY SPACECRAFT FROM U.S. WEST COAST

More notable recent Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Expect Nabors Industries To Turnaround Soon – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Defying shareholders, Nabors keep Crane on its board – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Be Part Of Your Income Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “22 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “15 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 16,092 shares to 31,762 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnx Resources Corporation by 43,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). The Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 5,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Asset has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 28,195 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 231,418 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 64,906 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nomura has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Moreover, Da Davidson has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 28,377 shares. The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Advisor Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 17,521 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 21,417 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Llc reported 1.36M shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 511,251 shares. Greatmark Investment has 0.16% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 144,220 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0% or 13,730 shares.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $474,760 activity. On Thursday, August 8 the insider Beder Tanya S bought $115,695.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95B and $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 24,257 shares to 706,656 shares, valued at $98.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Haemonetics Corp Com (NYSE:HAE) by 7,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit Com (NASDAQ:INTU).

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “F-35 program ‘plagued’ by troubles – Grassley – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lockheed Martin Continues To Impress – Seeking Alpha” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Lockheed Martin’s Next Big Growth Opportunity – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 29, 2019.