Williams Jones & Associates Maintains Holding in Intuit Com (INTU); Selkirk Management Has Lowered Charter Communication (CHTR) Holding by $1.83 Million as Share Price Rose

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Intuit Com (INTU) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 5,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 117,452 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.70 million, up from 111,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Intuit Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $273.81. About 338,645 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 27,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $388.73. About 275,534 shares traded. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 31.13% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 27/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS 1Q CAPEX $2.2B; 03/04/2018 – AT&T Says U.S. Used Tweaked Charter Study to Boost Merger Case; 13/03/2018 – Michigan Virtual Charter Academy Opens Enrollments for 2018-2019 School Year; 19/03/2018 – NY PSC: PSC Issues Orders to Show Cause to Penalize Charter Communications and Potentially Terminate NYC Franchise Agreements -; 03/05/2018 – TOP SHIPS INC – HAS EXTENDED FIRM PERIOD OF TIME CHARTER OF M/T ECO FLEET WITH BP SHIPPING LIMITED FOR SIX MONTHS; 26/03/2018 – New Summit Charter Academy Approved To Open In Colorado Springs Will Have Campus In Northstar Commercial Partners Building; 27/03/2018 – AZ Legis: Representative Leach Praises Enactment of Legislation to Prohibit Discrimination Against Private and Charter Schools; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST AND CHARTER WILL CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN THEIR OWN RELATIONSHIPS WITH DEVICE MANUFACTURERS; 21/05/2018 – Charter, Comcast and Cox Tap Nicolle Pangis to Lead NCC Media as Pres and CEO; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Justice Department urges judge to block AT&T-Time Warner merger

Investors sentiment is 1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 0 investors sold CHTR shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 145,942 shares or 1.91% less from 148,782 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covey Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 5.78% in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR). Selkirk Limited Liability Company owns 27,200 shares. Cibc World Mkts accumulated 106,374 shares.

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, down 18.48% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CHTR’s profit will be $380.94M for 56.50 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.74% EPS growth.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (NYSE:ETN) by 12,150 shares to 27,628 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont Com Ne (NYSE:TD) by 35,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,960 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp Com (NYSE:NEP).

