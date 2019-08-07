Williams Jones & Associates Stake in Pfizer Com (PFE) Increased by $435,960; Sei Investments Company (SEIC) Share Value Rose While Confluence Investment Management Upped Stake

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 10,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 128,629 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46 million, up from 118,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.95. About 29.63M shares traded or 19.10% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY PRESENT DATA ON ORAL ANTICOAGULANTS; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Unit Runs Out of Buyers as Consumer Health Loses Allure; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Reports Top-Line Results from a Study of CHANTIX®/CHAMPIX® (varenicline) in Adolescent Smokers; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer Oncology to Showcase Clinical Advances from its Growing Portfolio and Research Pipeline at ASCO; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER JOINS TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK FORMED TO I

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sei Investments Company (SEIC) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 20,228 shares as the company's stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 333,970 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.45 million, up from 313,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.94. About 323,473 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bender Robert And Associate owns 0.27% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 13,022 shares. Texas-based Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 1.4% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Eastern Bank holds 0.37% or 128,671 shares. Sound Shore Mngmt Inc Ct stated it has 3.29 million shares or 2.69% of all its holdings. Monetary Mngmt Group Incorporated reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Woodmont Inv Counsel Lc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 53,343 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Il reported 0.32% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Dubuque Commercial Bank owns 44,175 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation holds 0.53% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 52,621 shares. Jackson Wealth Ltd Llc has 0.34% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Advisory Ltd Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 166,885 shares. Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc stated it has 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Sand Hill Global Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.58% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Monroe Bancorp And Tru Mi reported 36,767 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Front Barnett Ltd Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 13,278 shares.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Bank Of America Hikes Pfizer Price Target, Estimates Citing Orphan Drug Catalysts – Benzinga" on April 01, 2019

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95B and $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mongodb Inc Cl A by 8,750 shares to 5,750 shares, valued at $845,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) by 3,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,098 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.06% or 217,819 shares. Westwood Group Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 39,771 shares. Hahn Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 445,429 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fayez Sarofim holds 0% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 7,900 shares. South State owns 5,968 shares. United Services Automobile Association owns 758,595 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Company accumulated 0.01% or 70,300 shares. State Street Corporation holds 6.53M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 16,950 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gru holds 13.66M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ls Advsr Limited Com holds 9,760 shares. South Dakota-based South Dakota Council has invested 0.04% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Hl Fincl Services accumulated 0.05% or 66,696 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Cornerstone Advsrs reported 423 shares.

More notable recent SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "SEI Announces Comprehensive Online Solution For Private Fund Investor Transaction Processing – GlobeNewswire" on January 06, 2017

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $505,000 activity.