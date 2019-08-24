Williams Jones & Associates Has Trimmed Canadian Pac Ry LTD Com (CP) Position; RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)’s Sentiment Is 1.15

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 91 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 79 reduced and sold their stock positions in RLJ Lodging Trust. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 156.90 million shares, down from 165.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding RLJ Lodging Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 61 Increased: 65 New Position: 26.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased Canadian Pac Ry Ltd Com (CP) stake by 13.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 2,058 shares as Canadian Pac Ry Ltd Com (CP)’s stock rose 6.86%. The Williams Jones & Associates Llc holds 13,053 shares with $2.69 million value, down from 15,111 last quarter. Canadian Pac Ry Ltd Com now has $32.45B valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $6.5 during the last trading session, reaching $233.82. About 440,512 shares traded or 3.26% up from the average. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – BEEN ADVISED THAT CANADA INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS BOARD HAS CHANGED DATES FOR VOTING ON CP’S FINAL PROPOSALS; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC ANNOUNCES US$500 MILLION DEBT OFFERING; 08/03/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – ADDITION OF JOAN HARDY, VICE-PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING, GRAIN AND FERTILIZER; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Raises Dividend to 65c Vs. 56.25c; 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – CANADIAN PACIFIC TENTATIVE AGREEMENT MUST NOW BE RATIFIED BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS WHICH WILL TAKE PLACE OVER THE COMING MONTHS; 25/05/2018 – TCRC-Train & Engine and IBEW Vote Dn CP’s Final Offers in CIRB-administered Ratification Vote; 06/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC VOTE TO AUTHORIZE STRIKE ACTION; 29/05/2018 – CP and the IBEW Reach a Tentative Three-Year Agreement; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Received 72-Hour Strike Notice From Unions; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific, Teamsters Union Reach Tentative Agreement — Union

The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $16.02. About 1.81M shares traded or 34.91% up from the average. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) has declined 22.37% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 28/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Sale of Sheraton Philadelphia Society Hill for $95.5M; 28/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Expects to Execute on a Second Round of Asset Sales That Will Generate an Additional $200M-$400M in Proceeds This Yr; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 10c; 28/03/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – COMPANY INTENDS TO APPLY NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE TO PAY DOWN ITS CREDIT FACILITY AND FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS PLANS TO NOMINATE TWO DIRECTORS TO RLJ BOARD; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $429.6M; 20/03/2018 – Activist Litt Pushes for RLJ Lodging Sale, Nominates 2 Directors; 12/03/2018 RLJ Lodging Trust Completes Early Redemption of Senior Secured Notes; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS BELIEVES RLJ LODGING TRUST’S BOARD COMPOSITION CHANGE IS “NECESSARY”; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION – LESLIE D. HALE TO

RLJ Lodging Trust is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.78 billion. The firm also manages real estate funds. It has a 16.85 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $163,750 activity.

More notable recent RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RLJ Lodging completes sale of 18 hotels – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Misses Q2 EPS by 17c, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$17.96, Is RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Profit Investment Management Llc holds 1.08% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust for 80,836 shares. Aew Capital Management L P owns 1.61 million shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj has 0.63% invested in the company for 1.12 million shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.53% in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.96 million shares.

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.57 earnings per share, up 13.33% or $0.42 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $495.45 million for 16.37 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.21% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Canadian Pacific Railway has $33500 highest and $230 lowest target. $264.50’s average target is 13.12% above currents $233.82 stock price. Canadian Pacific Railway had 12 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) on Monday, July 8 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, March 18.