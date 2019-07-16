Williams Jones & Associates Has Upped Its Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Stake; Oracle Systems (ORCL) Has 0.68 Sentiment

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) stake by 3.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Williams Jones & Associates Llc acquired 24,257 shares as Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Williams Jones & Associates Llc holds 706,656 shares with $98.78 million value, up from 682,399 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson Com now has $353.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $133.03. About 5.91 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement

Oracle Systems (ORCL) investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 454 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 672 cut down and sold their equity positions in Oracle Systems. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 1.75 billion shares, down from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Oracle Systems in top ten holdings decreased from 60 to 53 for a decrease of 7. Sold All: 66 Reduced: 606 Increased: 316 New Position: 138.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) stake by 6,986 shares to 11,372 valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dowdupont Inc Com stake by 20,635 shares and now owns 92,335 shares. Mongodb Inc Cl A was reduced too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. Shares for $419,040 were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $145 target in Monday, March 25 report. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, February 14. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 1.37% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust has invested 2% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Ltd reported 77,797 shares or 2.9% of all its holdings. Gould Asset Mgmt Llc Ca has 0.12% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,333 shares. National Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd holds 6.25% or 93,932 shares. Mengis Cap has 2.3% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 28,669 are owned by Of Toledo Na Oh. Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.26% or 4,284 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 1.82% or 100,337 shares in its portfolio. Gladius Mngmt Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 44,616 shares. Cv Starr & Trust holds 2.46% or 40,000 shares. Hills Bancshares And Tru invested in 40,937 shares. Ipswich Mngmt stated it has 3.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Family Cap Tru holds 2.35% or 39,793 shares in its portfolio. North Point Managers Corp Oh holds 0.07% or 2,683 shares.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology environments worldwide. The company has market cap of $195.46 billion. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. It has a 19.82 P/E ratio. The firm licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes.

The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $58.87. About 4.20 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO OFFER ANALYTICS, MOBILITY, APPS; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV and WILLIAM G. PARRETT to the Bd of DIRECTORS; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on China; 20/04/2018 – Xcelero Announces Silver Sponsorship of SuiteWorld18; 14/05/2018 – KPMG Collaborates With Oracle To Enhance Healthcare Cloud Solutions; 12/04/2018 – LeaseAccelerator chosen by ten new Oracle-centric companies for ASC 842 compliance; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Vocado; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO BUY NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management