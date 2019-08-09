Williams Jones & Associates Has Increased Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Stake by $2.71 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Burt Wealth Advisors Increased Its Holding

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 24,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 426,122 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.31M, up from 401,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.69. About 3.93M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $136.84. About 10.27M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Point Portfolio Managers Corporation Oh accumulated 4,466 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Limited Com holds 0.68% or 61,357 shares. Alyeska Invest Grp LP reported 0.91% stake. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kdi Capital Prtn Ltd Llc owns 99,026 shares or 4.11% of their US portfolio. Benedict Fin Advsrs invested 4.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hite Hedge Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Colorado-based Peak Asset Ltd has invested 4.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amp Capital Limited holds 3.74 million shares. Ingalls And Snyder stated it has 2.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Nebraska-based Westchester Cap Management has invested 4.93% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Horrell Cap reported 2,510 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 55,000 were reported by Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 19.59M shares or 3.28% of its portfolio. Maverick Capital owns 3.49M shares.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81 million and $221.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 292 shares to 492 shares, valued at $876,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,119 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95B and $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 2,075 shares to 6,088 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 5,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,420 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Nova Scotia Halifax Com (NYSE:BNS).