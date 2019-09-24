Williams Jones & Associates Upped Stake in Aptargroup Com (ATR) as Market Value Rose; Lazard Asset Management Stake in Fair Isaac & Co (FICO) Lowered by $2.61 Million

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Aptargroup Inc Com (ATR) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 14,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 594,872 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.97 million, up from 579,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $118.1. About 156,946 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C; 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04; 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 12/04/2018 – Aptar Food + Beverage and Cheer Pack North America Partner to Launch a Premade No-Spill Spouted Pouch Solution

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac & Co (FICO) by 56.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 8,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 6,514 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05 million, down from 14,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $316.51. About 191,208 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 14/03/2018 – FICO’s Lock on Mortgage Credit Scores Comes Under Fire; 11/04/2018 – FICO Survey: 70% of APAC Banks Will Use Al in Collections and Recovery by 2019; 22/05/2018 – Statnett Optimizes Norway’s Electricity with FICO Analytics; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Rev $257.9M; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q EPS $1.03; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 2Q Results — Market Mover

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95B and $4.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR) by 5,827 shares to 496,255 shares, valued at $70.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (B (RBGLY) by 17,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,615 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST).

More notable recent AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AptarGroup, Inc.’s (NYSE:ATR) 1.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Worth Considering AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Aptar Announces Partnership with TerraCycle’s Loop Platform – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold ATR shares while 97 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 55.91 million shares or 0.40% more from 55.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Utah Retirement System invested 0.03% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 30,000 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Hightower holds 0.01% or 8,621 shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Advisory Services Lc reported 0.02% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.06% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Moreover, Cibc Asset Management Incorporated has 0% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 1,961 shares. 1,641 are owned by Hilton Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 15,150 shares. Johnson Fincl Gru invested in 0% or 250 shares. Old State Bank In reported 1,996 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 4,145 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold FICO shares while 112 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 21.40 million shares or 1.78% less from 21.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Group Incorporated holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 289,495 shares. 57,832 were accumulated by Legal And General Gp Public Limited Liability Corp. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 54,994 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co owns 1.05M shares. Eqis Capital stated it has 3,269 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mason Street Advsr Lc has 0.1% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 15,452 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 13,769 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.08% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Baystate Wealth Management Lc holds 0% or 70 shares in its portfolio. Alpine Woods Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,137 shares stake. Services Automobile Association reported 5,108 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 4,306 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0.16% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 29,238 shares. Partner Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 1,761 shares.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $61.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akamai Tech (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 379,631 shares to 406,752 shares, valued at $32.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Dominion Fg (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 10,612 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

More notable recent Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: GBT (OTC PINK: $GTCH) Commences R&D in ML and Analog Computing, AWS (Nasdaq: $AMZN) Makes G4 Instances Generally Available and FICO (NYSE: $FICO) Announces Falcon X for Fraud Detection and Financial Crime – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Analytic Heroes Come Forward! FICO Decisions Awards 2019 Now Open For Entries – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FICO Opens AI Portfolio to Fight Next-Generation Fraud and Financial Crime – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.