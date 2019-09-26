Williams Jones & Associates Has Boosted Its Roper Technologies Com (ROP) Position; Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services (NYSEAMERICAN:LTS) Shorts Raised By 17.3%

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased Roper Technologies Inc Com (ROP) stake by 9.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Williams Jones & Associates Llc acquired 11,290 shares as Roper Technologies Inc Com (ROP)’s stock rose 1.82%. The Williams Jones & Associates Llc holds 136,347 shares with $49.94 million value, up from 125,057 last quarter. Roper Technologies Inc Com now has $37.18B valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $357.47. About 207,128 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LTS) had an increase of 17.3% in short interest. LTS’s SI was 1.54 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 17.3% from 1.31M shares previously. With 321,300 avg volume, 5 days are for Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LTS)’s short sellers to cover LTS’s short positions. The SI to Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc’s float is 1.57%. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.24. About 84,857 shares traded. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LTS) has declined 7.76% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LTS News: 10/04/2018 – Morrison, Nordmann & Associates Moves to Securities America; 07/03/2018 Securities America Adds Two Groups and a Super OSJ to Its Platform; 05/04/2018 – Securities America Announces `Link to the Future’ Program to Inspire Advisors’ College-Age Children and Other Students to; 29/03/2018 – Triad Advisors Facilitates Recruitment Of Veteran Financial Advisor Chris Kohne To Sugarloaf Wealth Management; 22/03/2018 – Triad Advisors Successfully Concludes 14th Annual Alternative Investments Conference

More notable recent Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ladenburg Wins Broker-Dealer Thought Leadership Award At Fifth Annual WealthManagement.com Industry Awards – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Triad Hybrid Solutions More Than Doubles Assets Under Management In 18-Month Period – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “OFS Credit Company, Inc. Announces Results of Rights Offering – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LTS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. Enters into a Merger Agreement with HOF Village, LLC in Canton, Ohio – PRNewswire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ladenburg Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc., a diversified financial services company, provides brokerage and advisory, investment banking and research, institutional sales and trading, asset management, life insurance brokerage, and trust services in the United States. The company has market cap of $332.75 million. The Company’s Independent Brokerage and Advisory Services segment offers securities brokerage and advisory services for clients, including mutual funds, variable and fixed annuities, and advisor managed accounts; and brokerage support services, such as access to stock, bond, and options execution; products comprising insurance, mutual funds, unit trusts, and investment advisory programs; and research, compliance, supervision, accounting, and related services. It currently has negative earnings. This segment also provides trust administration of personal and retirement accounts, estate and financial planning, wealth management, and custody services.

