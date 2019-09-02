Williams Jones & Associates Has Trimmed Honeywell Intl (HON) Position; John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (HEQ) Has 0.91 Sentiment

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 3.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 4,298 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Williams Jones & Associates Llc holds 106,579 shares with $16.94M value, down from 110,877 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $114.80B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 3.16M shares traded or 34.71% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT; 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (HEQ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.64, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 10 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 11 sold and reduced holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 1.35 million shares, down from 1.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 3 Increased: 8 New Position: 2.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $18800 highest and $183 lowest target. $187.33’s average target is 13.80% above currents $164.62 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $18700 target in Friday, July 19 report. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Tuesday, July 9. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $18600 target. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $18700 target in Friday, July 19 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $183 target in Monday, April 22 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich And Berg, Georgia-based fund reported 15,597 shares. Moreover, Braun Stacey has 0.86% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Fishman Jay A Limited Mi holds 44,385 shares. Btim holds 0.3% or 137,035 shares in its portfolio. Badgley Phelps And Bell accumulated 0.86% or 89,142 shares. 1,625 are owned by Investment House Limited Liability Corp. Wade G W And reported 1.74% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited holds 0.02% or 1,882 shares in its portfolio. Broderick Brian C owns 11,445 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. City Hldg Company invested in 3,261 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Invesco holds 0.18% or 3.32M shares. Farmers Tru Co invested 1.63% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited owns 20,957 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Sageworth Tru invested in 0.01% or 349 shares. Albion Financial Group Ut holds 1.33% or 61,862 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.40 billion for 20.48 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) stake by 10,380 shares to 128,629 valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY) stake by 102,956 shares and now owns 245,068 shares. Centennial Resource Developmen was raised too.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisors, LLC. The company has market cap of $167.20 million. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

The stock increased 1.03% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 56,782 shares traded or 48.49% up from the average. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (HEQ) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. holds 0.06% of its portfolio in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund for 224,646 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc owns 164,387 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0% invested in the company for 47,754 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1,050 shares.