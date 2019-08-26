Williams Jones & Associates Has Upped Its Valero Energy New Com (VLO) Position; IRONCLAD ENCRYPTION CORPORATION (IRNC) SI Decreased By 97.67%

IRONCLAD ENCRYPTION CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:IRNC) had a decrease of 97.67% in short interest. IRNC’s SI was 100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 97.67% from 4,300 shares previously. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0061. About 758,719 shares traded. IronClad Encryption Corporation (OTCMKTS:IRNC) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased Valero Energy Corp New Com (VLO) stake by 105.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Williams Jones & Associates Llc acquired 10,844 shares as Valero Energy Corp New Com (VLO)’s stock declined 5.04%. The Williams Jones & Associates Llc holds 21,100 shares with $1.79 million value, up from 10,256 last quarter. Valero Energy Corp New Com now has $30.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $74.03. About 1.46 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REFINERY THROUGHPUT CAPACITY UTILIZATION WAS 94 PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – CITY, NEIGHBORING REFINERY FIRE DEPARTMENTS ASKED TO ASSIST AT VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Valero’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 26/04/2018 – Valero Reports Flaring at McKee Refinery in Texas; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY- EXPECT RETAIL GASOLINE DEMAND TO BE HIT IF CRUDE RISES TO $80-$100 PER BARREL – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 12/04/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of U.K. Petroleum Storage Business; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – CONTINUES TO TARGET TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Valero Texas City begins gasoline unit work while fixing alky unit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Partners owns 16,575 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Com invested in 455 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.06% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 33 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr has 0.03% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Ima Wealth Inc invested in 0.03% or 987 shares. Moreover, Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny has 1.53% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 123,514 shares. West Oak Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 40 shares in its portfolio. Acg Wealth has 7,541 shares. Leavell Investment Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.18% or 19,396 shares. Argent Tru has invested 0.09% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Jcic Asset Mgmt owns 54 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,115 shares. Mitchell Inc holds 25,800 shares. Whittier holds 130,204 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Valero Energy has $110 highest and $9200 lowest target. $100.40’s average target is 35.62% above currents $74.03 stock price. Valero Energy had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. As per Thursday, June 6, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, April 26 with “Outperform”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $105 target in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 19.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C) stake by 23,287 shares to 170,976 valued at $10.64M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) stake by 31,533 shares and now owns 1.10 million shares. Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) was reduced too.