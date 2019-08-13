Williams Jones & Associates Increased Its Position in Rollins Com (ROL) by $462,152 as Valuation Declined; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 12.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The hedge fund held 185,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.62M, up from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $45.54. About 105,520 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-19; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma: ACE-083 Is Currently Being Evaluated in Two Phase 2 Trials: One in FSHD and One in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.58; 01/05/2018 – ACCELERON GETS FDA FAST TRACK FOR ACE-083 IN FSHD; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON 1Q LOSS/SHR 58C, EST. LOSS/SHR 65C; 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces ACE-083 Phase 2 Trial Presentation at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 12/03/2018 Acceleron to Host Educational Webinar with Leading Clinicians to Provide an Overview of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Rollins Inc Com (ROL) by 137.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 11,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.72% . The institutional investor held 19,460 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $810,000, up from 8,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Rollins Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.67. About 216,511 shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has declined 7.51% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 17/04/2018 – Rollins: Improved Employee Benefits Will Have 1c Impact on 1Q Earnings; 17/05/2018 – Rollins Purchases Guardian Pest Control To Expand Growth In The U.K; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q Rev $408.7M; 22/03/2018 – BTIG Said to Pick Ex-Goldman Executive Rollins as Its Europe CEO; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q Net $48.5M; 24/04/2018 – Rollins Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Florida Community Bank Becomes Official Bank of Rollins College, Winter Park, Florida; 30/05/2018 – Rollins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Rollins College’s (FL) A2; Outlook Stable

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95B and $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (NYSE:EMR) by 5,200 shares to 100,200 shares, valued at $6.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C) by 23,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,976 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.86, from 4.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold ROL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 127.43 million shares or 49.65% less from 253.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,060 shares. Zebra Management Limited Co has 9,120 shares. Comerica Bancorporation has 0.01% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Moreover, Autus Asset Ltd has 0.43% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Voya Invest Mngmt Lc reported 79,315 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 51,600 shares. Yorktown Management And Research holds 0.11% or 7,950 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 0% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Natl Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) has 45,000 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 264,936 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 60,596 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.01% or 68,631 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0% or 12,300 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.04% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 23,162 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited reported 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Tiverton Asset Mgmt stated it has 37,700 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 21,864 shares. 3,593 are held by Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc. Neville Rodie & Shaw owns 42,964 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Research stated it has 16,730 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Lp has 0.11% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Natixis owns 5,680 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 31,167 shares. Utd Automobile Association stated it has 0.01% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Great Point has invested 4.98% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Blackrock reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). 7,754 were reported by Metropolitan Life.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $190,250 activity.