Williams Jones & Associates Holding in Dover Com (DOV) Cut by $5.94 Million as Stock Declined; Hood River Capital Management Holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Decreased by $582,297 as Stock Declined

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp Com (DOV) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 63,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 968,356 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.83 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $93.74. About 1.06 million shares traded or 19.61% up from the average. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 26/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS APERGY SEPARATION ON-TRACK FOR EARLY MAY COMPLETION; 09/05/2018 – Dover Announces Distribution of Shrs of Apergy to Hldrs; 24/05/2018 – Shell: Dover Well Discovery is Company’s Sixth in Norphlet Play; 22/05/2018 – Dover Microsystems Announces Advisory Board; 26/03/2018 – Delaware AG: DigiGirlz Returns to Wilmington University’s Dover Campus, May 8, 2018; 26/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hallmark Lighting/; 20/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS ROBERT A. LIVINGSTON TO RETIRE; 20/03/2018 – Dover Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dover, DE’s Water and Sewer Revs at ‘AA+’; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – DOVER CORP. ENTERED PACT WITH GOLDMAN FOR $700M STK BUYBACK

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 8,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The institutional investor held 210,376 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.19M, down from 219,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $37.95. About 240,172 shares traded. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 43.99% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AGIO News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancshares De has 162,603 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 6,761 shares. Puzo Michael J holds 4,600 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,190 shares stake. 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 25,100 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 9,947 shares. Endurance Wealth Incorporated has 5,484 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.02% or 9,433 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Limited accumulated 273,886 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Com holds 14,685 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Parsec Financial Management holds 1.44% or 241,273 shares in its portfolio. 131,243 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 70,562 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation reported 0.03% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $215.50 million for 15.32 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd Ord (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 41,350 shares to 146,845 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mfa Finl Inc Com (NYSE:MFA) by 169,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 586,986 shares, and has risen its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A (NYSE:EL).

Analysts await Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-1.90 earnings per share, down 16.56% or $0.27 from last year’s $-1.63 per share. After $-1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.60% negative EPS growth.

