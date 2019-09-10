Williams Jones & Associates Increases Position in Gtt Communications (GTT); Healthequity (HQY) Share Value Rose While Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Decreased Stake

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 25.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 10,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 30,182 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, down from 40,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.49% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.12. About 1.29 million shares traded or 10.07% up from the average. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 45,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 657,810 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.83M, up from 612,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $516.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.18. About 814,610 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 27/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN THE LNG TANKS OF A NEW LNG CARRIER; 12/04/2018 – GTT CONFIRMS TARGET FOR FY EBITDA OF EU145M-EU155M; 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : Notice regarding availability of explanatory documentation related to the combined shareholders’ meeting to be held on May 17, 2018; 10/05/2018 – GTT Wins Three Gold Stevie Awards in 2018 American Business Awards; 16/05/2018 – GTT GETS NOTIFICATION FOR ORDER OF 2 NEW LNG CARRIERS; 30/05/2018 – REG-GTT: Main terms and conditions of the share buy-back programme; 17/04/2018 – GTT Expands Global Network in North America and Asia-Pacific; 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – VESSELS WILL BE BUILT ON BEHALF OF A EUROPEAN SHIPOWNER; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180980: The Spruce House Partnership LP; GTT Communications, Inc; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES GTT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B’

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $882.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Endava Plc by 55,325 shares to 285,086 shares, valued at $7.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resources Connection Inc (NASDAQ:RECN) by 419,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 787,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95B and $4.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 5,606 shares to 43,420 shares, valued at $11.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (NYSE:ETN) by 12,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,628 shares, and cut its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM).