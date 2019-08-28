Williams Jones & Associates Has Decreased Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) Stake; Franklin Street Advisors Decreased By $919,550 Its Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Stake

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) stake by 3.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 17,350 shares as Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Franklin Street Advisors Inc holds 427,178 shares with $23.06M value, down from 444,528 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc Com now has $198.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $46.66. About 3.78M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) stake by 13.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 4,622 shares as Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI)’s stock declined 1.52%. The Williams Jones & Associates Llc holds 30,180 shares with $2.67M value, down from 34,802 last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors N V Com now has $27.45B valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $98.46. About 423,519 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 26/05/2018 – China moving ahead with Qualcomm-NXP approval; 19/03/2018 – NXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend, Reminds Investors of NXP Deal — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – NXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 2; 27/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear US$44 billion NXP deal; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to March 23; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Withdraw, Refile China Notice of Acquisition; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – MAKING GOOD PROGRESS ON EXECUTING $1 BILLION COST PLAN, ARE FOCUSED ON CLOSING PENDING ACQUISITION OF NXP; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-China pushes Qualcomm to protect local companies in NXP deal – Bloomberg

Among 7 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. NXP Semiconductors has $12500 highest and $9500 lowest target. $110’s average target is 11.72% above currents $98.46 stock price. NXP Semiconductors had 11 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, June 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. Deutsche Bank maintained NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley upgraded NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) rating on Wednesday, June 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $11400 target. The company was upgraded on Monday, July 29 by Evercore. The stock has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Tuesday, April 9. Mizuho maintained NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Mizuho has “Neutral” rating and $10000 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G also bought $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Friday, June 7.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 17.40% above currents $46.66 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, March 25 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, August 15 with “Outperform”. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 680,843 shares. Advisory Serv Net Limited Com invested in 167,614 shares. Bell Savings Bank accumulated 59,575 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Sterling Cap Management Limited Com invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Guyasuta Inv Advisors Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fdx Incorporated holds 0.35% or 161,756 shares. Korea stated it has 4.49M shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 1.27% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 179,057 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd holds 15,000 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Albert D Mason accumulated 5,372 shares. Clark Cap Grp Inc holds 1.99% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.54M shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt owns 20.21M shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar has invested 1.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). California-based First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.74% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

