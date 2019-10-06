Williams Jones & Associates Cut Mccormick & Co Com Non Vtg (MKC) Position By $825,065; Donaldson Capital Management Upped Its Boeing Co Com (BA) Position

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (MKC) stake by 0.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 5,323 shares as Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (MKC)’s stock rose 3.97%. The Williams Jones & Associates Llc holds 618,637 shares with $95.90M value, down from 623,960 last quarter. Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg now has $22.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $168.96. About 579,205 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 23/04/2018 – New York Post: McCormick Media wants a bigger stake in Tronc; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,237.1 MLN VS $1,043.7 MLN; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26; 23/04/2018 – McCormick Media LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In tronc; 27/03/2018 – McCormick Is Latest to Use U.S. Tax Savings for Employee Bonuses; 16/05/2018 – McCormick Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 04/04/2018 – America’s Beauty Show 2018 Comes to McCormick Place in Chicago April 28 – 30; 23/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC.V); 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Adj EPS $1.00; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. FY18 Sales View Includes 2-Percentage-Point Favorable Currency Impact

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased Boeing Co Com (BA) stake by 1.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Donaldson Capital Management Llc acquired 1,282 shares as Boeing Co Com (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Donaldson Capital Management Llc holds 112,947 shares with $41.11M value, up from 111,665 last quarter. Boeing Co Com now has $208.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $375.7. About 2.01M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – ERJ: Brazilian approval of Embraer-Boeing deal not imminent, Reu; 20/03/2018 – BOEING – CO, SKYUP AIRLINES FINALIZED FIRM ORDER FOR FIVE 737 MAX AIRPLANES VALUED AT $624 MILLION AT LIST PRICES; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q CORE EPS $3.64, EST. $2.58; 13/05/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: New Chinese Passenger Plane To Challenge Boeing; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 23/03/2018 – Boeing will not appeal against the U.S. trade commission ruling that allows Canada’s Bombardier to sell its newest jets to U.S. airlines without heavy duties; 22/03/2018 – Aviation Capital Group Takes Delivery of its Second Boeing 787 Dreamliner; 23/03/2018 – American’s Talks on Airbus A330neo Jet Are Over, Boosting Boeing; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES HAS LISTED BOEING 787, AIRBUS A330NEO, A350 FOR CONSIDERATION IN TENDER PROCESS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. West Coast Financial Lc holds 0.31% or 3,726 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Cullen Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 441,876 were reported by Chevy Chase Hldgs. Lodestar Counsel Llc Il accumulated 4,830 shares. Ar Asset Management Inc holds 13,525 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. Signature Estate Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 1,636 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Birinyi Associate reported 1.73% stake. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,349 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Cypress Capital Limited Com (Wy) holds 1,834 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability holds 0.7% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 23,095 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Company reported 6,292 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Assetmark Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Chemung Canal Trust has invested 0.75% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kelly Lawrence W Assoc Incorporated Ca stated it has 990 shares. Amer Grp reported 196,425 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLY) stake by 2,824 shares to 4,484 valued at $534,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Oneok Inc New Com (NYSE:OKE) stake by 49,153 shares and now owns 381,602 shares. Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $428.25’s average target is 13.99% above currents $375.7 stock price. Boeing had 9 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, July 10. Wolfe Research downgraded it to “Peer Perform” rating and $39300 target in Thursday, July 25 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, October 2 report. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Monday, May 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MKC shares while 255 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 102.40 million shares or 0.38% more from 102.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Penobscot Inv Mgmt has 0.73% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Moody Bancorporation Trust Division accumulated 82,593 shares. Natl Bank Of America De has 1.80M shares. Portland Advisors Limited Liability invested in 12,332 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Company, a Washington-based fund reported 452,935 shares. Gideon Cap Inc has invested 0.45% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Tdam Usa Inc has 0.07% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Swiss Bank holds 802,348 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 14,694 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Advsrs Lp has 0.04% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Moreover, Huntington Financial Bank has 0.76% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Motley Fool Wealth Management Limited Liability owns 43,199 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth holds 0.11% or 1,299 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.93 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mgmt accumulated 147,603 shares or 1.1% of the stock.

