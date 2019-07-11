Williams Jones & Associates Has Increased Position in Illinois Tool Wks Com (ITW) by $563,420 as Market Value Rose; Cullen Capital Management Upped Holding in Corning (GLW)

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Corning Inc. (GLW) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 36,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.88 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.34 million, up from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $32.74. About 3.04 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 7.84% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – AUO WILL RENT ROOF SPACE FROM CO, SELL ELECTRICITY GENERATED BY SOLAR PANELS TO TAIWAN POWER CO; 01/05/2018 – Corning at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – Corning Showcases Industry-leading Advanced Glass Solutions at SID’s Display Week 2018; 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Corning to Showcase Industry Leadership at 2018 Optical Networking and Communication Conference; 30/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Corning Natural Gas Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNIG); 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IMPROVEMENTS IN LCD GLASS PRICING ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGHOUT 2018; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – ON TRACK TO DELIVER BOTH NEAR- AND LONG-TERM GROWTH UNDER ITS ‘STRATEGY AND CAPITAL ALLOCATION FRAMEWORK’

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com (ITW) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 3,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,766 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.59 million, up from 69,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $146.15. About 1.19M shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $4.56 million activity. 14,500 shares valued at $1.99 million were sold by Hartnett John R. on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers And Merchants has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp stated it has 0.17% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Whittier Tru Company owns 55,690 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Lc owns 0.84% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 84,200 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank invested in 311,584 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Com holds 295,137 shares or 3.22% of its portfolio. Arrow Financial Corporation holds 0.02% or 730 shares. Liberty Capital Management has 2.22% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 30,724 shares. Raymond James Na reported 0.14% stake. Bb&T Ltd Liability Company accumulated 151,179 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Moreover, Raymond James Fincl Service Advsrs has 0.08% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). The New York-based Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Bessemer Limited Liability Co holds 4,800 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Van Eck Associate holds 0% or 567 shares. State Street invested 0.16% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95B and $4.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 92,790 shares to 37,155 shares, valued at $784,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 14,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,259 shares, and cut its stake in Onex Corp Sub Vtg (ONEXF).

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Illinois Tool Works: My Thoughts On The Current Sell-Off And Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on October 28, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “ITW Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Illinois Tool Works a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: January 19, 2019.

More notable recent Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Corning: A Unique Company Playing In Multiple Growth Markets – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top High-Yield Tech Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Corning Stock Popped 15.2% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Corning Is Hitting On All Cylinders – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 29, 2018.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sa (Adr) (NYSE:TOT) by 16,070 shares to 94,785 shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 58,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34M shares, and cut its stake in Borregaard As.