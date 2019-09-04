Williams Jones & Associates Trimmed Holding in Vail Resorts Com (MTN) as Stock Price Rose; Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Holder Indus Capital Partners Has Boosted Holding

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 22,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 235,100 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.27 million, up from 212,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $31.58. About 4.84 million shares traded or 36.13% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 23/04/2018 – Ctrip Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP SEES 2Q REV. +12% TO +17%; 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47; 20/04/2018 – Global Destination Marketing Summit and World Culture & Tourism Forum commences successfully; 20/04/2018 – CTRIP.COM – PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW CTRIP’S OVER 300 MLN REGISTERED USERS TO ACCESS ACCORHOTELS’ GLOBAL BRANDS PORTFOLIO

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc Com (MTN) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 3,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 18,247 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97 million, down from 21,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $237.18. About 228,854 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 14/03/2018 – Crested Butte Mountain Resort, Okemo Mountain Resort and Mount Sunapee Resort Join the Epic Pass; 19/04/2018 – VAIL: N. AMER SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL SKIER VISITS DOWN 1.9% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – RadioResource: Vail Gets Waiver for May 2 Wireless Emergency Alert Test; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Season-to-date Ski School Rev Was Up 3.4%; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO VAIL RESORTS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $357 MILLION AND $391 MILLION IN FISCAL 2018; 26/03/2018 – CDOT: Closures Continue Through Monday on Westbound I-70 at Vail Pass for Road Repairs Mar 25, 2018; 06/04/2018 – SPRI to Host Vail International Shoulder Summit; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS – QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES 1-TIME, PROVISIONAL NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $64.6 MLN; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – COMPANY IS NOW EXPECTING RESORT REPORTED EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN $607 MLN AND $627 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 12/03/2018 – Stitch Fix to Add Chief Marketing Officer of Vail Resorts, Inc., Kirsten Lynch, to Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold MTN shares while 96 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 36.76 million shares or 0.22% less from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,224 were reported by Art Advsrs. Jump Trading Ltd Liability reported 0.08% stake. Hsbc Public Limited Co accumulated 14,213 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Colorado-based Asset Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Carroll Fincl has invested 0% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). First Personal Services holds 0.01% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) or 151 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 50 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Moreover, Counselors has 0.09% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Fred Alger Mngmt Inc stated it has 650,707 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests Co has invested 0.02% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 33,557 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Corp invested in 6 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc Asset holds 1,983 shares. Brant Point Inv Mgmt Ltd, New York-based fund reported 7,251 shares.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc Com (NYSE:XYL) by 133,375 shares to 223,865 shares, valued at $17.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust Series 1 by 136,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 298,017 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to report earnings on September, 27. They expect $-2.58 earnings per share, down 24.64% or $0.51 from last year’s $-2.07 per share. After $7.12 actual earnings per share reported by Vail Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -136.24% negative EPS growth.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 34,300 shares to 88,644 shares, valued at $7.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 148,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 556,017 shares, and cut its stake in Momo Inc.

