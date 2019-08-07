Williams Jones & Associates Has Cut Its Stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) as Share Value Declined; Crawford Investment Counsel Continues to Hold Position in Bce (BCE)

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 5,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 100,200 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86M, down from 105,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.92. About 1.59M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees FY18 Underlying Sales Growth About 7%; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 19/04/2018 – BlueFin & Emerson Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Roxar Gauge Technology to U.S. Gulf of Mexico Operators; 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR); 05/03/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Statistical Dead Heat in PA 18th Congressional Special Election; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 13,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 282,702 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.55M, up from 268,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $45.84. About 192,109 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 165,265 shares to 776,180 shares, valued at $80.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 100,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,700 shares, and cut its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.

More notable recent BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BCE – You’re The Stock For Me – Seeking Alpha” on May 27, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Bell Media (TSX:BCE) Stock Acquires V Network & Noovo.ca – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BCE Inc. (BCE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “New Retirees: Jump-Start Your Dividend Dynasty With 3 Champs Yielding up to 5.3% – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T Is Not Worth Buying Just for Its 6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newman Dignan And Sheerar owns 0.36% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 12,919 shares. Somerset Tru reported 0.9% stake. 50,432 are held by Westpac Banking Corp. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 42,930 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Boston Advsr Limited Company accumulated 21,258 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Com owns 1.55M shares. Allstate reported 52,364 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 1St Source Savings Bank, Indiana-based fund reported 12,222 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd has 0.64% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 37,899 shares. Arrow Finance stated it has 8,798 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 26,738 are owned by Provise Management Grp Lc. Arvest Bancorporation Division holds 0.02% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 4,729 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 1,285 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Us Bancorporation De invested in 0.56% or 2.82 million shares.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Emerson Electric Co.’s (NYSE:EMR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Emerson buys Canadian software and automation businesses – St. Louis Business Journal” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Emerson Electric declares $0.49 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Stocks That Love to Raise Their Dividends – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95B and $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd Ord (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 41,350 shares to 146,845 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc C (NYSE:TMO) by 20,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,779 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust Series 1.