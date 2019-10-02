Williams Jones & Associates Has Lifted Its Position in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by $381,780 as Market Value Rose; Brigade Capital Management LP Lowered Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stake by $1.26 Million

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 9.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 284,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.96 million, down from 314,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $43.96. About 319,034 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 24.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 1,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 7,706 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94M, up from 6,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $250.64. About 862,824 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $2.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XME) by 126,000 shares to 630,000 shares, valued at $17.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Forterra Inc by 537,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ameriprise has 0.01% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 473,746 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gru accumulated 1,582 shares or 0% of the stock. Tci Wealth owns 56 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Inc Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Fifth Third Commercial Bank has 1,445 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Earnest Prns Lc owns 35 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Nomura Asset Mgmt Communication Limited accumulated 0% or 2,060 shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 360,582 shares. Parkside Financial Bank Tru holds 2,058 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 3,847 were reported by Contravisory Inv Inc. 1.20 million were accumulated by Lsv Asset. Dupont Cap Management holds 0.01% or 14,068 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.01% or 1.44 million shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Ltd accumulated 53,870 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,661 were reported by Accredited Investors Incorporated. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa owns 67,454 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation has 0.14% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 10,508 shares. 750 are held by Reilly Advsr Ltd. Pinnacle Assoc has invested 0.14% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Waverton Invest has 6.56% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Magnetar Financial Llc holds 91,162 shares. 1,235 are owned by Newman Dignan And Sheerar. 210,929 were reported by Cacti Asset Mngmt Limited. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 216,369 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.1% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Stephens Ar owns 0.05% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 8,758 shares. Vigilant Ltd Liability Co, a Maine-based fund reported 1,243 shares. 420,485 were accumulated by Bessemer Gp.