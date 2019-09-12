Williams Jones & Associates Decreased Facebook Cl A (FB) Position by $4.46 Million; Bank Of The West Boosted Its Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) Stake by $348,264

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 11.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 23,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 185,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.81M, down from 208,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $537.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $188.49. About 11.56 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica shuts down as ‘media siege’ over Facebook takes toll; 26/03/2018 – Polls find Americans are less likely to trust Facebook than rivals on personal data; 11/05/2018 – A vocal critic of Facebook, NYU professor Scott Galloway called Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg “scarier” than Fidel Castro; 14/05/2018 – BOOKER URGES FB WORK TO CREATE INDUSTRY-WIDE ETHICAL FRAMEWORKS; 25/04/2018 – Are Facebook’s ad prices increasing? The logical conclusion to people spending less time on $FB is that ad impressions would decrease – meaning that ad prices would increase because of less inventory; 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE ENDS FACEBOOK HEARING WITH NO RULING ON CLASS ACTION; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: FACEBOOK CEO PLANS TO TESTIFY BEFORE U.S. CONGRESS ON DATA PRIVACY ISSUES; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – INCREASE IN SHARE REPURCHASE IS INCREMENTAL TO ORIGINAL AUTHORIZATION; 21/03/2018 – Business Insider: JPMorgan says it’s found the perfect trade for worried Facebook investors @BIPrime

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 1,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,507 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.40 million, up from 12,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $261. About 1.13M shares traded or 9.79% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Iberiabank has invested 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 67,317 were accumulated by Sarasin & Prtn Llp. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas holds 1.3% or 343,374 shares in its portfolio. Valley National Advisers invested 0.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Archon Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 65,900 shares or 2.52% of the stock. Zacks Inv Mgmt accumulated 80,694 shares or 0.32% of the stock. 416,572 were reported by Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Hartline Invest stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited Liability Company reported 29,417 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt holds 24,877 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bluestein R H Com has 1.77% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 172,126 shares. Everence Capital Management holds 1.75% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 54,765 shares. 2,202 are owned by Arcadia Mngmt Corp Mi. Moreover, Round Table Services Llc has 0.12% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Com has 1.22% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.29 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95B and $4.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2,743 shares to 14,115 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 18,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spons Ad.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $851.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 3,733 shares to 20,132 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 15,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,060 shares, and cut its stake in 1Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Olstein Cap Mgmt Lp, New York-based fund reported 35,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 342,655 shares. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0% or 31 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 793,593 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Mason Street Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tealwood Asset holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 8,488 shares. First Commonwealth Finance Pa holds 1,968 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Tctc Ltd has invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Blume Cap owns 500 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 50,738 shares. Bailard Inc invested in 0.03% or 2,097 shares. 21,688 are owned by Violich Capital Management. Whittier Trust reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 1,063 are owned by S R Schill And Associate. Florida-based Transamerica Fincl Advsr has invested 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

