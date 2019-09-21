Williams Jones & Associates Raised Roper Technologies Com (ROP) Position; As Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Shares Declined, New England Research & Management Decreased Holding

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc Com (ROP) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 11,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 136,347 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.94M, up from 125,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $359.5. About 599,080 shares traded or 19.85% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 58.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 6,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 4,725 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $365,000, down from 11,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $79.75. About 2.07M shares traded or 12.84% up from the average. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Management Communications reported 9,885 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 498,434 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Ca owns 61,838 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 405 shares. Sequoia Fin Advisors Llc has 850 shares. 11,195 were reported by Autus Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation. Ameriprise holds 70,463 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Confluence Wealth reported 0.49% stake. Agf Invests America stated it has 5.22% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Bokf Na stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Kornitzer Ks invested 0.49% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Windward Mngmt Ca has 2,252 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Kistler owns 40 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Vigilant Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 410 shares. South State has 5,225 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp Com (NYSE:WAB) by 40,846 shares to 681,021 shares, valued at $48.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 21,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,794 shares, and cut its stake in Victrex Plc.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Freight Recession? August Truckload Volumes Suggest Otherwise – GlobeNewswire” on September 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Roper Technologies Announces Dividend NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Roper Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ROP) 10% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Note On Roper Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:ROP) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

More notable recent Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Skyworks Solutions Becomes Oversold – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 22.53% or $0.41 from last year’s $1.82 per share. SWKS’s profit will be $242.10M for 14.14 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Skyworks Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $147.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 21,050 shares to 33,408 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Restaurant Brands Int’l by 7,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,137 shares, and has risen its stake in Int’l Flvrs & Frag. (NYSE:IFF).