Williams Jones & Associates Trimmed General Mtrs Com (GM) Stake by $405,118 as Shares Rose; As Mcdonalds Com (MCD) Market Value Rose, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Increased Its Stake

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Corp Com (GM) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 10,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 41,984 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62 million, down from 52,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.55. About 5.32 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 01/05/2018 – GM U.S. SALES DROP IS SAID TO BE IN LINE WITH ANALYST ESTIMATES; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q Adj EBIT $2.6B; 31/05/2018 – SoftBank plans to invest $2.25 billion in General Motors autonomous vehicle unit; 25/04/2018 – GM may raise investment plan for S.Korean unit; 26/04/2018 – GM Has Preliminary Deal With Korea Development Bank for $750M Funding; 10/05/2018 – GM sees custom designs, personal ownership for self-driving cars; 26/03/2018 – GM KOREA TO FILE FOR BANKRUPTCY IF NO DEAL BY APRIL 20: DONGA; 15/03/2018 – GM WILL INVEST OVER $100M TO UPGRADE FACILITIES FOR CRUISE AV; 31/05/2018 – SoftBank Vision Fund to inject $2.25bn into GM’s self-driving car unit

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD) by 62.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc bought 1,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 4,357 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $904,000, up from 2,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $209.78. About 3.02 million shares traded or 4.43% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: About $1.5B of 2018 CapEx Dedicated to U.S. Business; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 1%-2% in U.S; 01/05/2018 – Blink Charging Co. & 16 Bay Area McDonald’s Upgrade 41 Charging Stations; 11/04/2018 – Richland Source: Celebrate ‘Lovin’ It LOCAL’ month with Richland Source, McDonald’s, and Sun Graphics; 08/03/2018 – DataSource Announces Neil Golden, Former Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s USA, as New Board Member; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON PLASTIC STRAW REPORT; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 19/03/2018 – Business Insurance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/04/2018 – Same-store sales got a bump from increased purchases of McDonald’s premium products and the number of items ordered at one time from the Dollar Menu; 05/03/2018 Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $225.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,316 shares to 11,080 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 EPS, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.67 billion for 4.97 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Mcp Etf (IJH) by 2,030 shares to 4,729 shares, valued at $919,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp Com (NYSE:MPC) by 22,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Xylem Inc Com (NYSE:XYL).