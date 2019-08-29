Williams Jones & Associates Has Increased Its Valero Energy New Com (VLO) Position; As Legg Mason (LM) Stock Value Rose, Vident Investment Advisory Has Boosted Holding by $454,329

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New Com (VLO) by 105.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 10,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 21,100 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, up from 10,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $75.31. About 2.18M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282586 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $1.2B; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery hit by blast, fire; 25/04/2018 – Valero Sunray, Texas refinery restarting hydrocracker; 10/04/2018 – Venezuelan crude sales to the United States rose in March; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY BLAST HAPPENED ON A UNIT: OFFICIAL; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES GOOD VALUE IN VENEZUELAN OIL; INTAKE STEADY IN 1Q; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REFINERY THROUGHPUT CAPACITY UTILIZATION WAS 94 PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION SETS OFF FIRE AT VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY; 14/05/2018 – Valero Acquires Pure Biofuels Del Peru

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 25.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 16,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 83,823 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 66,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $36.52. About 338,331 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Legg Mason Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LM); 17/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Stockholders’ Equity Was $3.9 Billion at March 31; 16/04/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated Middle Markets Closed-End Funds Commentaries Now Available; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 21% TO $0.34, PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON DISCLOSES DOJ, SEC CASE RELATED TO LIBYA GOVT ASSETS; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason March Liquidity Outflows $8.7B; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

