Williams Jones & Associates Increases Holding in Colfax Com (CFX); As Ensign Group (ENSG) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Greenwich Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 31.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 7,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 15,552 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $885,000, down from 22,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $40.56. About 2,540 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 03/05/2018 – Ensign Group Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.17

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Colfax Corp Com (CFX) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 185,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% . The institutional investor held 437,564 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.27M, up from 251,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Colfax Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $28.25. About 33,563 shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Ensign Group Acquires California Skilled Nursing Operations – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ensign Group (ENSG) a Great Growth Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s why The Ensign Group, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ENSG) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Next-Generation Healthcare Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Analysts await The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 23.81% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENSG’s profit will be $27.76M for 19.50 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by The Ensign Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.66 billion and $580.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 21,462 shares to 54,256 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 15,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI).

