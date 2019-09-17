Williams Jones & Associates Trimmed Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) Stake by $636,438; As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Market Valuation Declined, United Asset Strategies Boosted Position by $1.39 Million

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 29.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 22,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 96,162 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, up from 74,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $63.99. About 1.99M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 9,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 90,557 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.04M, down from 100,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $65.66. About 2.27 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.10-EPS $3.20; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Emerson Electric; 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) owns 1,288 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Citigroup Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Fulton Savings Bank Na reported 0.16% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity reported 4,298 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability reported 22,660 shares. The Colorado-based Alps Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Schwartz Inv Counsel Inc owns 405,000 shares. 54,449 were reported by Marshall & Sullivan Wa. Ballentine Llc reported 5,647 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 218,282 shares. The Ohio-based Dean Investment Assocs Ltd Liability has invested 0.6% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreno Evelyn V holds 118,483 shares. Guardian Capital LP owns 6,180 shares.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cognizant Technology Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cognizant Looks Solid Despite Banking Weakness – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CTSH or GWRE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Battered Tech Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $435.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 50,197 shares to 47,011 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 21,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,242 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.47 million for 15.06 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptargroup Inc Com (NYSE:ATR) by 14,891 shares to 594,872 shares, valued at $73.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,216 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (NYSE:ACN).

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Key Takeaway From Siemens’ Earnings – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – The Motley Fool” published on September 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Emerson Electric (EMR) Acquires Spence and Nicholson Steam Technology Product Lines from Circor (CIR) – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson acquires product lines from Circor – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.