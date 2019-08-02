Williams Jones & Associates Has Lowered Position in Conocophillips Com (COP) by $413,424; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Light Street Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $168.12 Million

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 64.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 94,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 52,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.22M, down from 146,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $898.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $39.29 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.03. About 3.39M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Expert Travel Advice From Lonely Planet Now Available On Voice Devices; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 15/05/2018 – JOHN DAVID WASHINGTON RECEIVES AN IMDB STARMETER AWARD AT THE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL; 04/05/2018 – FLIPKART BOARD IS SAID TO APPROVE $15 BILLION DEAL WITH WALMART – BLOOMBERG; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON WEB SERVICES ANNOUNCED AMAZON SIMPLE STORAGE SERVICE ONE ZONE-INFREQUENT ACCESS, A NEW AMAZON S3 STORAGE CLASS; 27/03/2018 – Amazon strikes distribution deal with France’s Casino; 25/04/2018 – Anexinet Achieves Advanced Partner Status In the Amazon Web Services Network For Designing, Managing, and Migrating Customers t; 15/03/2018 – Whistleblower says Walmart, eyeing Amazon, cheated on e-commerce; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure – long before Trump

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips Com (COP) by 17.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 6,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 29,313 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, down from 35,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $56.67. About 4.38 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 25/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES RULING FROM INTL ARBITRATION TRIBUNAL; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS PREPARING TO LAUNCH SALE OF NORTH SEA ASSETS; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – NATIONAL OFFSHORE PETROLEUM SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY HAS ACCEPTED THE JOINT VENTURE’S PROJECT PROPOSAL; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Wins $2 Billion Ruling Against Venezuelan Oil Company; 08/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S PDVSA SUSPENDS STORING, SHIPPING OIL FROM THE CARIBBEAN FOLLOWING CONOCOPHILLIPS’ COP.N COURT ORDERS ON ASSETS -SOURCE, REUTERS DATA; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips shareholders reject executive pay proposal; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA FOCUSES OIL SHIPPING OPERATIONS ON ITS JOSE TERMINAL ON VENEZUELA’S EAST COAST AFTER CONOCO ACTIONS; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA CHANGING ALL ITS OIL EXPORTS TO FREE-ON-BOARD (FOB) TRADE DENOMINATION TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Drilled Six Wells on Alaska’s Western North Slope

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Incorporated stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moore Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 1.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Woodmont Inv Counsel Lc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 296 shares. Cumberland Prns Limited, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 465 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors holds 866 shares. Viking Glob Investors Limited Partnership holds 3.18% or 311,719 shares. Karp Corporation reported 1.85% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Asset Inc reported 631 shares stake. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.62 million shares or 3.33% of all its holdings. Spc Fin owns 0.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 232 shares. B Riley Wealth Management Inc invested in 1.99% or 6,436 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 122,470 shares or 4.72% of its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has 41,300 shares for 4.05% of their portfolio. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 2.14% or 1.11 million shares.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,352 shares to 308,752 shares, valued at $110.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mongodb Inc by 75,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 589,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.41 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd Ord (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 41,350 shares to 146,845 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP) by 14,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc Cl A (NYSE:ZTS).